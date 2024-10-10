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I'm Live-Tracking Amazon Prime Day 2026—Here Are the 93 Best Deals to Shop This Minute

It's like Black Friday in June

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Jun 23, 2026
Additional reporting by
&

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

prime day 2026 hero editors picks 720x780
Paula Boudes/Amazon

From a deep discount on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum ($390; $270) to a rare markdown on the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray ($30; $20), Amazon Prime Day is officially here—and off to a stellar start, I might add.

If you've shopped the retailer's biggest sale of the year before, you know the drill: You have four full days—from 12 a.m. PT on June 23 through June 26—to shop and save across all categories, including fashion, beauty, home and tech. That means it's time to fill your cart with some of the hottest products of the year for up to 80 percent off. As usual, the lowest prices are available only to Amazon Prime members, so be sure to sign in or sign up for a free 30-day membership.

All set? Now you're ready to snag cult-favorite items at a serious steal, including the Apple AirPods Pro 3 ($249; $180) with a built-in heart rate sensor and the Adidas Breaknet Sleek Shoes ($65; $43) with extra cushioning. By the way, those are just a few of the *thousands* of must-haves up for grabs at some of their lowest prices ever—and that doesn't even include the slew of new deals dropping tomorrow and the day after. Don't get overwhelmed, though. To help you get started on your haul, I—PureWow's resident sales and deals editor—have scoured Amazon's extensive digital aisles to round up the 93 top picks (yes, 93!) worth scooping up today.

Psst: Have more questions about Prime Day? Head to the FAQ section at the bottom of this story for more details.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3.
Amazon

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple

I can't think of any other wireless headphones I love as much as my Apple AirPods Pro—and I'm not alone. The noise-cancellation mode seriously blocks out external sounds like sirens or construction, so you can take calls in noisy environments or zone out and escape into your music at the gym. But just so you know, one of my other favorite things about these earbuds is their nifty transparency mode, which lets in some outside sound when you need to stay aware, like on a walk or while you're traveling. This latest version also boasts cool new features like hearing protection, live translation, a built-in heart rate sensor and a new acoustic architecture, making them well worth the spend.

$249; $169 at Amazon
The Crest 3D Whitestrips.
Amazon

2. Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest

These strips are PureWow editors' go-tos for getting brighter teeth in a snap, with results lasting up to an entire year. This kit comes with 22 teeth whitening treatments (each with an upper and lower strip) that conform to the shape of your teeth for a simple, comfortable experience. As former Associate Editor Nakeisha Campbell confirmed in her review of them, "The strips were easy to put on, and they stayed secure the entire time. Removing them was also a breeze." Each strip is coated with a whitening gel that includes some of the same ingredients used in dental offices to remove surface stains and deeper ones beneath the enamel. Not convinced? Just scroll through reviewers' before and after photos, and you'll see why these Whitestrips are one of the first things in our carts every Prime Day.

$46; $35 at Amazon
The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum.
Amazon

3. Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Dyson

This coveted cordless vacuum sucks up dust and pet in an instant hair thanks to its powerful suction and motorbar head that detangles as you clean. With several Dyson vacuums on sale this Prime Day, why do I recommend this one, specifically? Well, not only is it the perfect mid-priced model for everyday messes, it's also lightweight, easy to maneuver and as versatile as can be (it even transforms into a handheld for cleaning furniture and upholstery). Better yet, the advanced filtration system traps 99.99 percent of dust and allergens while expelling fresh air, so you'll be cleaning more than just your floors every time you use it.

$390; $270 At Amazon
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum.
Amazon

4. Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum

Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's C.E.O. serum is celebrated for its skin-brightening and hydrating powers, courtesy of its key ingredient, vitamin C. With hundreds of glowing reviews, it's a clear favorite among internet beauty buffs. PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida, who counts herself as a fan, says she plans to grab another bottle (or two) this Prime Day. "I love how soothing and refreshing it feels on my skin, not to mention how quickly it absorbs to make way for other products like my moisturizer and sunscreen," she explains. "Unlike many other vitamin C products, this serum also smells genuinely good—fresh and citrusy. It's the perfect pick-me-up in my morning routine."

$85; $51 at Amazon
amazon prime day best deals ninja 1200x706
Amazon

5. Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink & Slushie Machine

Ninja

Instead of driving to 7-Eleven every time you get a craving for a slushie, imagine just having to walk into your kitchen. That's the reality of owning this viral appliance, which is currently a whopping $150 off. Thanks to Ninja's innovative RapidChill technology, the machine doesn't even need ice to churn out all sorts of frozen drinks, from frappés to frozen margaritas. Simply select the preset and thickness, pour in your desired liquid up to the max line and let the machine do the rest. As the proud owner of one of these bad boys, I can confirm that I use it nonstop in the warmer weather—and you probably will, too.

$350; $200 at Amazon
The Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream.
Amazon

6. Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

Medicube

Besides the fact that Meghan Markle herself listed this (now under-$20) product in her lineup of beauty favorites, Medicube's famous pink jelly cream is worth a closer look because it's designed to target uneven skin tone, preserve skin elasticity and support barrier function with every application. It's all due to its hefty helpings of hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, which studies show to promote firmness and hydration. Pair it with the Hailey Bieber-approved Medicube Age-R Booster Pro wand for maximum absorption and even faster results.

$20; $15 at Amazon
prime day 2026 levis jeans 1200x1412
Amazon

7. Levi's 318 Shaping Wide-Leg Jeans

Levi's

Levi's jeans rarely disappoint, and this mid-rise style—featuring just the right amount of stretch—is hardly an exception. As one buyer raves, "I never thought I’d be a wide-leg pant girl, but I absolutely love these jeans," adding, "The quality of the fabric is fantastic—thick enough to feel supported but not too heavy." What they didn't mention is that the jeans boast a built-in front panel to snatch and smooth the tummy. That said, don’t be surprised if you find yourself wearing them on repeat well into next year.

$75; $47 at Amazon
The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle.
Amazon

8. Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle

Owala

Consider this 32-ounce water bottle your one-way ticket to hydration nation. Its double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for hours, while the push-to-open lid makes it easy to lock and carry, ensuring there won't be any spills in your work tote. And while I adore the sleek, color-blocked design of the stainless-steel container, the best part might actually be the FreeSip spout; it has a built-in straw for sipping upright, but is wide enough to tilt back for a post-workout chug.

$35; $28 at Amazon
blackdeckerdustbuster 1200x706
Amazon

9. Black+Decker AdvancedClean Handheld Vacuum

Black+Decker

Real talk: This handheld vacuum is on everyone's shopping list (including mine), so do yourself a favor and grab it on sale RN. Shoppers adore its cordless design and lightweight feel (it weighs in at under 3 pounds!). But the main reason this compact dustbuster has garnered more than 110,000 reviews? It has a rotating, elongated nozzle and extendable crevice tool for clearing all sorts of messes in hard-to-reach spots, plus powerful spinning suction that sucks up dirt and debris in a flash. Got crumbs between your couch cushions or under your fridge? They'll be no match for this dust-busting wonder!

$60; $44 at Amazon
The iRestore LED Face Mask.
Amazon

10. iRestore LED Face Mask

iRestore

Equipped with 360 lasers and LEDs, this red light therapy face mask promises to take your skincare routine up a few notches with just a few ten-minute treatments per week. Unlike similar products, this mask combines three scientifically backed wavelengths—including infrared and blue light—to target multiple skin concerns at once. I'm talking smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, firming sagging skin and even minimizing pores and breakouts. Per clinical trials (and hundreds of happy buyers), you can expect a clearer, smoother and more radiant complexion with regular use.

$799; $339 at Amazon
The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
Amazon

11. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow

This magical spray goes viral on TikTok every summer for its ability to create "glass hair," aka smooth and shiny locks that seem impossibly—or should I say, supernaturally—resistant to frizz and humidity. Per the brand, its formula acts as something of a raincoat for your strands, wrapping each one in heat-activated polymers that lock out moisture to prevent poofing. But does it live up to the buzz? When one former PureWow editor put it to the test, she reported a 'do that looked and felt as smooth as a “silk scarf.” FYI, I’m also a huge fan of this product, so you can bet I'm stocking up while it's marked down.

$30; $20 at Amazon
The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set.
Amazon

12. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set

Beckham Hotel Collection

Boasting an average 4.4-star rating from more than 260,000 buyers, these plush cotton pillows are one of Amazon’s most beloved bedding buys—like, ever. Shoppers rave about their support, comfort and cloud-like fluffiness, which can all be credited to their unique down-alternative filling. As one buyer shares, "They actually feel like you are [lying] on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain—these pillows made that pain go away immediately." Having tried them myself, I can also confirm that they stay pretty darn cool, even in the summer months.

$80; $60 At Amazon
The Olaplex Wash and Shine Hair Kit.
Amazon

13. Olaplex Wash and Shine Hair Kit

Olaplex

Fans of Olaplex will spot this deal and know exactly what to do—after all, discounts on the renowned brand are rare. But if you've never tried its cult-favorite hair care products, now’s your perfect opportunity. Thousands of shoppers (myself included) swear by the moisturizing and reparative powers of the shampoo, conditioner and oil included in this trio set. The formulas work at the molecular level to repair damage and rebuild bonds, leaving hair noticeably stronger and silkier. Even the hair chameleon herself, Kim Kardashian, has credited Olaplex for keeping her strands healthy through years of dramatic styling.

$68; $48 at Amazon
The Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clogs.
Amazon

14. Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clogs

Crocs

Perfect for grocery store runs, dog walks and pool days, a classic pair of Crocs clogs definitely deserves a spot in your shoe collection. But if you're seeking a slightly more elevated take on the style, this luxe, marbled design has your name written all over it. Made from lightweight and waterproof Croslite foam, this pair offers moderate cushioning and plenty of arch support. As one reviewer adds, "The ventilation holes keep airflow moving and help prevent the shoes from feeling too warm during longer wear," so if you were thinking the clogs would be too stuffy for summer, think again.

$55; $33 at Amazon
The Salt & Stone Aluminum-Free Deodorant.
Amazon

15. Salt & Stone Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Salt & Stone

I'm ditching my old antiperspirant in favor of this raved-about aluminum-free deodorant with scents sophisticated enough to rival any high-end perfume (this one features woody, citrusy notes of bergamot and hinoki to keep you smelling fresh all day). Salt & Stone's beloved formulas are also infused with niacinamide, prebiotics and seaweed extracts to help soothe and restore the skin under your arms, all while neutralizing odors.

$20; $16 at Amazon
primeday2026dysonairwrap 1200x1412
Amazon

16. Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler (with Serum)

Dyson

Whether you want to channel Queen Bey's Texas waves or Jennifer Aniston's iconic blowout, any hairstyle is achievable with the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Thanks to its high-pressure motor and Coanda air technology, it effortlessly wraps your strands around the barrel when you're in the mood for waves or curls, while intelligent heat control allows you to quickly and efficiently dry, straighten or volumize your 'do without damage. This upgraded model (complete with six attachments, a cleaning brush and a case) connects to the MyDyson app to create automated settings based on your preferences and unique hair profile. Even better? This particular on-sale bundle also comes with the brand's Chitosan post-style hair serum to lock in your look—and extend that great hair day even further.

$710; $500 at Amazon
The Hotouch Boho Dress.
Amazon

17. Hotouch Boho Dress

Hotouch

Your warm-weather wardrobe isn't complete without a cute and casual summer dress that doubles as the perfect swimsuit coverup. This tunic-inspired number is all of the above. It features a pretty boho pattern, ruched sleeves and a trendy tassel tie at the neck for extra flair. Its 100 percent rayon construction also means that it's lightweight enough to throw on in the sweltering sun. And while it's up for grabs in a bunch of different colorways, I imagine it won't be for long at this price.

$15; $12 at Amazon
prime day deals bissell mini 1200x706
Amazon

18. Bissell Little Green Mini Cleaner

Bissell

Fact: The Bissell Little Green cleaner has helped several PureWow editors tackle everything from worn-in sofas to crumb-filled carpets, leaving upholstery looking practically brand new (seriously, just read this full review). I'm confident that this mini version is just as impressive—if not even more so. Despite its compact size, it holds up to 16 ounces of cleaning fluid, so you can soak and suction everything from pet stains around the house to itty bits of food in your car's crevices. Plus, its smaller footprint makes it even easier to tote from room to room (to car).

$100; $80 at Amazon
The Jnconser Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner.
Amazon

19. Jnconser Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner

Jnconser

We all love using our makeup brushes to get glam for a big night out. But cleaning them afterward? Not so much. Thanks to this ingenious little gadget, removing all that powder and product from your brushes might be just as fun as putting it on. Just fill it up with soap and water, stick your brushes face down in the silicone holder and press a button—the machine will do the rest (including dry them). Check out our Instagram video to see it in action.

$33; $29 at Amazon
The Nex Playground.
Amazon

20. Nex Playground

Nex

Whatever age group your kiddos are in, they're bound to appreciate the much buzzed-about Nex Playground. It's somewhat reminiscent of the Wii in that it encourages more physical movement than your average video game console, but unlike that system, this doesn't require any sort of controller. Just plug it into the TV and choose one of the interactive games—the console uses a built-in camera and motion sensor to reflect your movements on screen, essentially putting you directly into the game. As PureWow VP of Editorial Candace Davison explained in her review, "It’s the kind of system that’s great to fire up around the holidays, where grandparents and little kids alike can have fun together. (And it’s small enough that, if you’re traveling to a relative’s house—particularly one not known for having many toys—this can be a kid-friendly way to entertain the masses all weekend long.)"

$299; $239 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Best Deals: green barrel pants
Amazon

21. Tanming Cotton-Blend Barrel Pants

Tanming

You may have a pair of barrel jeans or two, but do you have stretch-waist barrel pants made from an airy, beach-worthy fabric? If not, I recommend grabbing this style made from 97 percent cotton with unique seam details on the leg. Not only are they just the thing for looking casually cool on vacation, but one buyer confirmed that while they have a similar look and feel to linen, they wrinkle a lot less, which sounds to me like they're perfect for packing (or just lounging around your yard, TBH).

$37; $26 at Amazon
Prime Day 2026 best deals: Black Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag
Amazon

22. Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag

Bagsmart

Whether you're heading on vacation or simply looking for a smart storage solution for your summer skincare routine, this waterproof toiletry bag is a must-have. It features four spacious compartments—some with elastic straps and mesh pockets—making it easy to pack and organize everything from (full-size!) serums and shampoos to blushes and brushes. Plus, you don’t have to worry about drying your face cloth before a flight—the back pocket provides wet/dry separation, keeping damp items contained. It’s no surprise this bag has earned more than 4,000 glowing reviews. As one reviewer shared, “I packed this thing full—probably close to 15 pounds of products—and it still holds its shape without tearing or stressing the seams.”

from $24; $19 at Amazon
The Adidas Breaknet Sleek Shoes.
Amazon

23. Adidas Breaknet Sleek Sneakers

Adidas

Bold style meets everyday function in these Adidas sneakers, which offer a cushioned midsole and rubber outsole for prime comfort and stability. One buyer praises their flexible feel and arch support, while another loves how well they go with just about any outfit. I could go on about their retro three-stripe design, low-profile silhouette or how sporty-chic they'll look with dresses, but you'd probably rather just add them to your cart while they're still in stock at this price.

$65; $43 at Amazon
The Shark ChillPill.
Amazon

24. Shark ChillPill Personal Cooling System

Shark

Meet your new summer must-have. The Shark ChillPill is a personal fan and mister in one, so you can stay cool two ways on even the most sweltering days. It operates at ten speeds and ten noise levels, going from whisper quiet to a relaxing buzz (perfect for keeping a sleeping baby soothed and cooled in a stroller), and the mist function is meant to evaporate quickly, so it won't leave you soaked. The handy gadget can be carried or clamped—though straps and clips are sold separately—or simply kept in your bag to be whipped out when you need it.

$130; $100 at Amazon
The BaBylissPRO MetalFX Double Foil Shaver.
Amazon

25. BaBylissPRO MetalFX Double Foil Shaver

BaBylissPRO

Father's Day may have just passed, but it's not too late to snag him a gift he'll love—like this electric shaver. It features hypoallergenic gold foils, so even those with sensitive skin can confidently remove short hair and stubble from the neck, face and hairline without worrying about irritation. The foils and cutters are easy to clean with a brush, oil and spray, and only need replacing every six to 12 months. Given its impressive three-hour runtime, he won’t even have to recharge it between grooming sessions. One reviewer shared that her husband "has been using it with no problems thus far," and the noise level is minimal, so it shouldn't wake you up in the morning (#bless).

$170; $120 at Amazon
A woman applying the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.
Amazon

26. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics

I have no doubt that a ton of shoppers are scooping up a tube or two of this editor-tested, ophthalmologist-approved lash serum as we speak, and I'll tell you why. It's hailed for making lashes look longer and thicker in as little as four weeks, all thanks to its nourishing blend of vitamins, peptides and amino acids. If you can believe it, one 2-milliliter tube should last you *three months,* although reviewers say you'll start noticing results much sooner than that. Fellow fans of the product also say it provides promising results with minimal irritation, which beauty pros will tell you is hard to find when it comes to many lash serums.

from $68; $36 at Amazon
The Casper Sleep Element Full Mattress.
Amazon

27. Casper Sleep Element Full Mattress

Casper

Don't sleep on this deal—but don't not sleep on it, either. Not only do reviewers report "more restful sleep and recovery" since upgrading to this Casper mattress, but many also claim that they no longer wake up with back pain. What's to thank? Along with layers of premium foam that absorb motion and hug your form, it offers ergonomic alignment to promote healthy posture, as well as a breathable layer of open-cell foam to keep you cool while you snooze. And for extra peace of mind, the brand offers a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can try it out before you make a years-long commitment.

from $595; $434 at Amazon
The Cushionaire Siesta Modern Lattice Ballet Flats.
Amazon

28. Cushionaire Siesta Modern Lattice Ballet Flats

Cushionaire

Jelly shoes are once again in vogue, and these lattice-style PVC flats are taking me back in the best way. Shoppers say they actually are as comfortable as they look, and I already know that the open-weave upper will keep your feet breathing (and prevent the sweaty blisters you might associate with jelly shoes from when you were a kid). The slip-ons are waterproof and feature a cushioned insole and EVA outsole for extra traction on various surfaces, so you can confidently wear them to the pool, beach and beyond.

$60; $38 at Amazon
The Ammsun Beach Cabana.
Amazon

29. Ammsun Beach Cabana

Ammsun

Elevate your beach trip with this 6.5-foot-tall cabana tent that sets up in minutes and provides hours of shade. As one reviewer explains, "it actually opens like an umbrella," so there'll be no struggling to get the canvas to fit across the poles. Simply fill the pockets with sand to keep it in place all day, and enjoy the striped design that gives it a resort vibe. Trust, it'll make you feel like you're on an island getaway, even if you're just at your local beach.

$80; $68 at Amazon
The Tommy Bahama Hi-Boy Seat.
Amazon

30. Tommy Bahama Hi-Boy Seat

Tommy Bahama

Beach chairs have come a long way from our parents' plastic fold-outs. Take these Tommy Bahama Hi-Boy seats, for example. Each is crafted from rust-proof aluminum and features four recline positions, adjustable backpack straps, a zippered pouch, a cell phone pocket and a cup holder. There's even an adjustable contoured pillow for added support while you lounge. As one buyer puts it, this baby “has all the bells and whistles.” And did I mention you’ll get two in this set?

$177; $150 at Amazon
The Dyson Cool Air Multiplier Tower Fan.
Amazon

31. Dyson Cool Air Multiplier Tower Fan

Dyson isn’t just known for its powerful vacuums and hair dryers. The brand also offers bladeless fans that aren’t an eyesore. You can proudly display this ultra-sleek model in your living room and keep the space cool with ten airflow settings and a 70-degree oscillation function that ensures every corner of the room gets a good gust. As one buyer shared, “It is lightweight enough to be able to move to any place [on] a whim," but you might just end up wanting one in every room.

$400; $230 at Amazon
sony white headphones 1200x706
Amazon

32. Sony Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony

Why spend hundreds on a three-hour concert when you can snag these sleek headphones with a 30-hour battery life and eight microphones that pretty much put you in the center of the musical action from, well, anywhere? I know, I know—the whole seeing your favorite artist in person thing. But does your favorite artist also offer noise cancellation and hands-free calling? I didn't think so. Per dozens of reviewers, this over-ear pick is also lightweight and comfortable for hours of wear. As a cherry on top of this massive Prime Day discount, you’ll even get a stylish case to store them in.

$400; $198 at Amazon
The Igloo Tag Along Too Coolers.
Amazon

33. Igloo Tag Along Too Coolers

Igloo

Sodas, beers and my favorite canned cocktails have found a new home in this rainbow range of hardshell Igloo coolers with MaxCold insulation. Personally, I've never had the urge to collect coolers until I set my sights on these, which aren't just adorably designed and surprisingly lightweight, but also effective at keeping ice icy and spills a nonissue. Each one even comes with a fabric crossbody strap for easy transport at the park, beach or campground. Needless to say, they're the coolest coolers on the market this summer—and you need one for $12 off.

$50; $38 at Amazon
The Beautural Foldable Steamer.
Amazon

34. Beautural Foldable Steamer

Beautural

A number of my fellow PureWow editors and I are obsessed with this compact, portable steamer, which we've tested and found to be gentle, yet extremely effective when it comes to getting wrinkles out of even our most delicate clothing. Packed with 1,000 watts of power, the device heats up in as little as 30 seconds to start straightening fabric out quickly, while its foldable and leakproof design allows you to steam vertically and horizontally without leakage. And if you end up loving it so much you can't stand being without it on vacation (spoiler alert: you're gonna!), it even folds up effortlessly to fit in your luggage. BTW, it also has a detachable 5-ounce water tank for easier filling and an extra-long 8-foot cord that ensures a perfect steam is always within reach (of an outlet).

$30; $22 at Amazon
prettygardensundress 1200x1412
Amazon

35. Prettygarden Flowy Sundress

Prettygarden

I'll take casual elegance for $2,000, Alex. From its statement pattern to its smocked bodice and flowy skirt, this maxi strikes the perfect balance between dressy and easy—so it's exactly what you'll want to slip into on vacation. Buyers confirm that the viscose blend is light, airy and breathable (again, great for a summer getaway) and guys, it even has pockets. Talk about a winner.

$45; $30 at Amazon
The Tarte Tartelette XL Tubing Mascara.
Amazon

36. Tarte Tartelette XL Mascara

Tarte

Some pros of the Tarte Tartelette mascara that PureWow readers bought in droves last Prime Day? For starters, "It immediately creates a fan of lashes," says editor Davison. "I had sworn off tubing mascaras because they often clump and flake into my eyes, and I’d rather look squinty-eyed and go makeup-free than deal with irritated, watery orbitals. This made me a believer." Chances are, it will make you one, too. Thank the nourishing blend of shea butter, castor oil and carnauba wax that helps moisturize and condition lashes while improving texture and sheen.

$28; $17 at Amazon
prime day 2026 foam sandals 1200x706
Amazon

37. Goosecret Platform Sandals

Goosecret

Designed to offer cloud-like cushioning and arch support aplenty, these platform sandals aren't just for showing off in your Instagram photos. Their EVA foam construction makes them lightweight despite their chunky silhouette, while the two adjustable straps ensure they stay secure on your feet—even if you're treading through sand. "These are WONDERFUL," gushes one 5-star reviewer who ordered a second pair. "So many of these types of squishy sandals are extremely wide. These are a medium width. They have a deep heel cup and the foam isn’t too soft or too firm." Sounds like they're just right.

from $30; $20 at Amazon
The Grace and Stella Gold Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs).
Amazon

38. Grace and Stella Gold Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs)

grace & stella

These golden eye masks have all the qualities of a luxurious, spa-worthy treatment, but with the convenience of an on-the-go pick-me-up. For one, they're infused with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, amino acids and sea moss, which together are supposed to energize and rejuvenate tired under-eyes to help you say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness. Also, according to PureWow's former beauty editor, who put them to the test for a PureWow100 review, you only need to leave them on for 15 to 20 minutes for them to work their magic. "As soon as I applied them, they offered a cooling sensation that lasted longer than I expected. I often applied them in the morning and truly noticed a difference in my tired eyes," she explained. If I were you, I would scoop up a couple of packs (featuring 24 pairs of the under-eye masks) so you always have a pair on hand when you need to look refreshed in a snap.

$24; $19 at Amazon
The Away Bigger Carry-On Luggage.
Amazon

39. Away Bigger Carry-On Luggage

Away

I love my Away luggage, and I think you will, too. From a water-repellent polycarbonate shell and 360-degree wheels to a TSA-accepted combination lock and underside grab handles, it's safe to say this sleek carry-on boasts everything you need to make traveling a breeze. I can also confirm that it's roomy enough for a week's worth of outfits. As if it could get any better, the suitcase comes with a laundry bag to keep your worn clothes separate from your clean ones. Better hurry up and add it to your cart before other shoppers beat you to it.

$295; $251 at Amazon
ringdoorbell 1200x706
Amazon

40. Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring

PureWow editor Davison tested a slightly older version of this Ring doorbell a few years back, and raved about how easy it was to set up and use—and it's only gotten better. As one reviewer explained, "Setup was a breeze, I didn’t need any tools or wiring. The battery charged quickly, and I had it up and running in about 20 minutes." This model features head-to-toe video, which other reviewers say offers them extra peace of mind when it comes to home security, along with two-way talk capabilities, motion detection and real-time alerts.

$135; $85 at Amazon
prime day greenworks pressure washer 1200x706
Amazon

41. Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Greenworks

Finally give your patio furniture, fence or deck a good deep cleaning with this pressure washer that's earned tons of positive reviews for its powerful cleaning abilities and streamlined design. "It’s lightweight, easy to maneuver and stores compactly with onboard hose and cord storage. Assembly is straightforward, the electric motor starts instantly...[and] it performs exceptionally well for residential needs. Overall, it’s a solid, affordable pressure washer that balances power and convenience for homeowners," shared one shopper. It also powers up easily with a simple push-start button and comes with attachable accessories like a soap applicator, spray nozzle and wand.

$160; $110 at Amazon
sunday riley good genes treatment
Amazon

42. Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment

Sunday Riley

I'd never leave out this oldie but goodie: the Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment that both PureWow readers and editors are obsessed with. "I didn’t see an immediate response the first day, but five days later, [I] most definitely do," PureWow SEO Editor Marissa Wu explained in her review. "Pigmentation and bumps from old scars have definitely cleared up and shown good improvement. Pores on my nose and between my eyebrows have also reduced in appearance and remained clear."All credit goes to its rock star formula featuring lactic acid, licorice, lemongrass and aloe, which work overtime to slough off dead skin cells, clear your complexion and leave skin feeling soft and smooth. Plus, the formula purportedly helps to boost collagen production for a more youthful-looking appearance in the long run.

$85; $51 at Amazon
The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
Amazon

43. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Tarte

Former PureWow editor Katherine Gillen said this is the most blendable concealer she's ever tried. Shoppers also say it's lightweight, so it's perfect for the hotter months when you don't want to suffocate your skin. Just so you know, it's formulated with shea butter, mango butter and licorice root, which are meant to retain skin elasticity as well as moisturize and condition. The brand promises up to 16 hours of "flawless wear" without creasing or caking up, and considering just how massive this product's fan club is, I am inclined to believe it.

$32; $19 at Amazon
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Amazon

44. Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple

Travelers—including my fellow editors—swear by these compact trackers when an airline has no idea where their suitcase is, and I can confirm that they also come in clutch when you can't find your keys, wallet or even your pets. All you have to do is stick one of the tiny trackers in your luggage or purse (or on your keychain or pet's collar), and a chip with ultra-wideband and Bluetooth technology will help lead you to its last location in the Find My app (available on iPhones). As long as the device is within range of *any* iPhone, you'll have peace of mind knowing exactly where it is. If it's close by you (like, say, in your glasses case that fell under your car seat), it'll also beep so you can find it faster.

$99; $89 at Amazon
prime day 2026 steam mop 1200x1412
Amazon

45. Dumos Multifunctional Steam Mop

Dumos

Amazon's top-selling new release in the steam mop category, this lean, mean, cleaning machine offers ten-in-one functionality, with interchangeable accessories, brushes and pads to tackle all sorts of surfaces with the power of steam. Tiles, hardwood, even short-pile carpets—with its high-pressure release and 360-degree swivel head, this bad boy can clean it all. "It truly gets the grime loose and away without any chemical[s]. Just water!" exclaimed one recent reviewer. Sounds like you can't go wrong.

$50; $40 at Amazon
laneige vanilla lip mask 1200x706
Amazon

46. Laneige Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige

When it comes to this viral lip mask, the results speak for themselves—at least according to TikTokers, reviewers *and* former Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario, who loved how soft and hydrated it made her smackers feel (just read her PureWow100 review). If you suffer from cracked, dry lips, consider this your overnight remedy. The cult-favorite formula, featuring coconut oil, shea buttermurumuru seed butter and vitamin C, intensely nourishes your lips as you sleep, so you wake up with a more moisturized pout. And not only does it work miracles on lips, it also smells delicious, so I wouldn't be surprised if you started applying it as regular lip balm throughout the day (if only for the scent alone!).

$24; $18 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 repellant
Amazon

47. Thermacell Rechargable Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell

This compact and portable mosquito repeller is going to make summer evenings in your backyard better (and more bite-free) than ever. It precisely diffuses bug repellent for up to 20 feet and has a nine-hour battery life, so you and your crew can stay protected well into the wee hours. And yes, the brand says that the ingredients of the refillable cartridges are pet- and people-safe. Translation: The Thermacell is a total game-changer, and it actually works. As one buyer said, "It's so nice to be able to go out and enjoy the backyard without spraying bug spray all over myself."

$50; $33 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals bright starts grey portable booster seat
Amazon

48. Bright Starts Pop 'N Sit Booster Seat

Bright Starts

If you're planning on taking your little one, well, anywhere this summer, you don't want to miss the deal on this portable booster seat that parents are loving. It can be used as a floor seat, feeding seat (it comes with a removable tray!) or a toddler booster, and it has a safety harness and straps built in to keep them secure. "This little chair is awesome...It is perfect to take on the go because it is compact and has a carrying bag. My baby is super comfortable in it and loves it. It also has straps so that you can harness it to a chair to make it a high chair, which is really awesome for travel," wrote one happy reviewer.

$30; $23 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 dreamegg
Amazon

49. Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

Dreamegg

Do you have noisy neighbors or struggle to fall asleep without the TV playing in the background? Well, this cute little sound machine may just come to your rescue with an extended battery life and 16 nature sounds, which buyers swear are soothing enough to fall asleep to. And don't be fooled by the Dreamegg's egg size—one shopper says it "has a great speaker built into it" with 32 volume levels, so you can drown out outside sound with white noise, ocean waves, rain, birds, fan sounds and more. It's also perfect to keep on hand for your travels (because is there anything worse than a noisy hotel?!).

$15; $13 at Amazon
A close up of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine.
Amazon

50. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Breville

This espresso machine is a major kitchen upgrade, not to mention an amazing gift for the coffee enthusiast in your life. Even if that coffee enthusiast is you, the perks, including a built-in burr grinder to get the freshest cup and precision digital temperature control for precise coffee extraction, make it worth the splurge. And while it may look intimidating, it has an automatic setting for beginners along with a manual operation for when you want to feel like a real barista. One buyer has been making Americanos for six years and counting and has yet to experience any hiccups with this workhouse, so it may be the best money you spend this Prime Day.

$693; $500 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals blackout shield cream curtains
Amazon

51. Blackout Shield Long Curtains

Blackout Shield

Available in tons of colors to match the decor of any room in your home, these blackout curtains are a totally worthwhile buy. They're designed to not just darken your space, but also provide noise isolation and regulate temperature (since its thick material helps keep your A/C from seeping out in the summer and holds in the warm air during the winter). Each order comes as a set with two curtains included in whichever size you choose, which have built-in back tabs for easy hanging. What's better? They're machine-washable, so you can keep them looking fresh throughout the year without running to the dry cleaner.

$43; $34 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon

52. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

There are quite a few streaming sticks on sale for Prime Day, but this pick is the clear winner in my opinion. In addition to providing access to endless entertainment options across your go-to streaming platforms, it supports 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10—i.e., it can help take your at-home viewing up a notch with crisp, high-quality picture. The kicker? It's the first-ever streaming stick featuring "ambient experience" mode, giving you access to more than 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography to display on your flat-screen when it's not in use. In other words, it can turn almost any smart TV into a chic, aesthetically pleasing digital art frame.

$60; $35 At Amazon
The Nippies Nipple Cover.
Amazon

53. Nippies Nipple Cover

Nippies

Got a slinky top or backless dress that just won't work with a bra? Don't panic—just grab some Nippies. These soft silicone pasties are made with medical-grade adhesion, so they're not just reusable, they're also sweat-proof and should stay on for a record amount of time. (No, seriously, several reviewers swear they stayed in place for more than 24 hours.) They come in several shades to match your skin tone (and look practically invisible under clothing), and they've gotten countless stamps of approval from folks with sensitive skin, so they aren't likely to cause irritation.

$29; $18 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 merach
Amazon

54. Merach Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Merach

Whoever said you can't exercise while sitting at a desk isn't hip to this bike pedal exerciser, which features 16 magnetic resistance settings, allowing you to customize your workout to suit your needs—and whether or not you have a Zoom meeting at the moment. It has an LCD display, so you can monitor your speed, time, distance and calories burned. And since it weighs less than 18 pounds, and measures 23 inches deep, 21 inches wide and 12 inches tall, you can use it under your desk in your home office, or even in front of the couch while you're watching TV. "If you're on the fence about getting this, do it...It's super quiet and very smooth...no difficult-to-impossible or hurtful moves. Just smooth peddling at a rate that felt good," explained one shopper. Calves of steel, here you come.

$150; $93 at Amazon
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Amazon

55. Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair 2

Stokke

Former Executive Editor Alexia Dellner said there's a reason why Swedish parents swear by the Stokke Tripp Trapp high chair. Besides the fact that it grows with your child, from infant to teen, she reports that parents (including herself) love it because “if [it's] adjusted correctly, baby’s legs can bend, and their feet can rest on the footrest instead of dangling down or cramping up. This, along with the ergonomic seating, creates an overall design that provides freedom of movement, while being supported and safe." Of course, it also doesn't hurt that it has an elevated, aesthetic-minded look and is made from durable, easy-to-clean European beech wood. If you decide to invest in one, don't be surprised if it ends up finding a permanent spot at your table.

$349; $265 at Amazon
The BecoJadde Wrist Ankle Weights Set of 2.
Amazon

56. BecoJadde Wrist Ankle Weights Set of 2

BecoJadde

Designed to take your workout to the next level, these wearable weights can be worn on your wrist or ankle to help challenge your muscles and increase intensity. One buyer said, "The quality is amazing and very comparable to higher-end brands but for a much better price," adding that the elastic band stays in place so you won't have to keep readjusting it every five seconds. They're waterproof and sweatproof, and weigh just two pounds each, so they're great for beginners and moderate exercisers alike.

$30; $25 at Amazon
The Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer.
Amazon

57. Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer

Purriko

The only thing worse than forgetting to eat your leftovers? Um, being reminded of them by the smell they start giving off from the back of the fridge. While this deodorizer can't turn back the clock on your week-old takeout, it can take care of the odor. All you have to do is stick it in the refrigerator—or anywhere else you want it to work its magic in your home—and it will help keep the space smelling good for up to *ten* years. According to the brand, it works by decomposing harmful gases into water molecules, eliminating odors at the source. "I put it in the fridge overnight, and to my surprise, the next morning, there was no smell at all!" one reviewer raves. "If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought that I had scrubbed my fridge out the day before. I was stunned!"

$25; $21 at Amazon
The Inlyric Inbarely Bralette.
Amazon

58. Inlyric Inbarely Bralette

Inlyric

Shoppers are obsessed with this buttery soft triangle bralette that still manages to support the gals sans any padding or underwires. Highlights include the adjustable straps and deep V neckline that works well with low-cut tops. However, its polyamide and elastane blend is undoubtedly the main attraction. As one buyer put it, it's a "very soft, breathable material [that] feels natural like your own skin." Yeah, that's pretty much exactly what I want to hear when we're talking about undergarments.

$26; $18 at Amazon
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Amazon

59. Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro

Our Place

As if the OG Always Pan—which replaced one former PureWow editor's nonstick skillets—could get any better, you can now buy it with a stainless-steel exterior, an aluminum core and a "nearly indestructible" titanium interior, per the brand. But why will you want it on your stovetop? Well, that's easy. It's ultra conductive to heat, and withstands temps of up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, so you're bound to get the best sears ever. It's also nonstick sans any PFAS or other harmful chemicals. And yes, you'll get custom stainless-steel and silicone spatula that nests into the built-in spoon rest (which is handily located on the handle).

$199; $122 at Amazon
The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker.
Amazon

60. Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Ninja

Oprah named this gadget one of her favorite things last year, but my fellow PureWow editors have been fans forever. Why? For starters, this deluxe model of the frozen treat machine has 11 programs that can help you make everything from gelato to smoothies and milkshakes with the touch of a button—no expensive outing to the ice cream shop needed. On an episode of Take My Money, PureWow content creator Kate Kesselman even tested the machine in real time to determine whether it was actually worth the hype, and spoiler alert, she swears that it is.

$280; $230 at Amazon
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Essence Serum.
Amazon

61. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Essence Serum

Cosrx

This buzzy beauty product has more than 71,000 5-star reviews, and I don't have to wonder why. It's packed with snail mucin, which is said to be loaded with nutrients that can seriously nourish and hydrate your skin. No, I'm not kidding. In PureWow's deep dive into snail mucin, cosmetic chemist Alex Padgett told us, "the liquid [that] snails secrete is rich in hydrating humectants and polysaccharides that can help improve hydration and help skin hold onto water better." And guys, since this formula contains a whopping 96 percent of the stuff, there's no question whether it'll help you achieve a "glazed donut" complexion in no time.

$25; $13 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Best Deals: Beige Madewell drawstring shorts
Amazon

62. Madewell The Drawstring Shorts

Madewell

Not only can you shop Madewell on Amazon, but you can shop Madewell on Amazon for 50 percent off. At least when it comes to these mid-weight drawstring shorts fit for the most stylish of weekend warriors. Brunch, barbecue, day at the aquarium—these cotton/lyocell beauties have got you covered (considering their longer length, actually a bit more so than other shorts). Wear 'em with a T-shirt and sneakers or a button-down and flats. Either way you're bound to look—and feel— effortlessly polished.

$88; $44 at amazon
The Lifepro Vibration Plate.
Amazon

63. Lifepro Vibration Plate

Lifepro

Vibration plates have been gaining buzz for their purported wellness benefits, and this one—which has been racking up 5-star reviews from left to right—is worth every penny, according to shoppers. That's because it doesn't just have 99-speed settings, but also comes with resistance bands, so you can actually workout while you vibe. Some studies have shown that it helps with everything from muscle recovery and weight loss to reducing blood pressure and supporting lymphatic drainage. I, for one, am taking this deal as my sign to finally bring one home.

from $80; $64 at Amazon
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Amazon

64. Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber

Leebein

Cleaning your stove, bathroom floor and car won't feel like a humongous chore when you've got this electric spin scrubber in hand. Don't believe me? Well, wait until I tell you that it comes with eight replaceable brush heads that you can swap out in a flash, so you can tackle just about any cleaning task like a pro. And not only can you use it as a handheld scrubber for appliances and kitchenware, it also boasts an adjustable rod that extends from 43 to 54 inches to get to all those hard-to-reach places, like high-up tiles in your shower or the roof of your car. As one reviewer said, "The cordless design and long adjustable handle are a game-changer. I can clean floors, tubs and even high spots without bending or straining my back. The multiple brush heads are super useful—each one is perfect for different surfaces like grout, tiles and sinks." They also called out its long-lasting battery, which purportedly runs for up to 90 minutes per charge.

$67; $37 at Amazon
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Amazon

65. Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

Amazon

As much as we love a good paperback, the new and improved Kindle Scribe Colorsoft kinda makes it hard to go back. Davison said it best in her recent PW100 review of this Kindle upgrade, which boasts colorful graphics, a stylus and a jottable screen: "This is so much more than an eReader (and not only because you can write with it)." Her favorite things about it? The easy-on-the-eyes screen, lack of distraction from social media and the cleverly designed pen that doesn't require any charging, so it's always ready to take notes. Davison added that she wished she had a device like this in college, so consider it an excellent investment for the recent grad in your life (or an excellent investment for yourself).

$630; $480 at Amazon
The iWalk Portable iPhone Charger.
Amazon

66. iWalk Portable iPhone Charger

iWALK

I can't tell you how many times my phone has died when I needed it the most. You too? Well, listen up: This lightweight, portable USB-C charger will ensure that you're never left disconnected again. It's compatible with Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixel and Android phones, and it packs quite a punch, offering a 4,500 milliamp-hour battery capacity to supply more than enough power to get you through the day. Better yet, it clicks right into your phone without a big, bulky power bank weighing it down. Heck, it's *so* compact that you can even stick it in your back pocket and forget that it's there.

$27; $23 at Amazon
The Rubbermaid Brilliance 44-Piece Food Storage Containers Set.
Amazon

67. Rubbermaid Brilliance 44-Piece Food Storage Containers Set

Rubbermaid

If you're trying to save money on groceries by meal-prepping or reheating those leftovers, you'll need some trusty food containers to help. Buyers say you won't be disappointed with these microwave-friendly, BPA-free Tritan plastic containers from Rubbermaid. Not only are they airtight, leakproof, odor- and stain-resistant, they also come with microwavable vented lids to keep everything fresh and splatter-free. Got a small kitchen? No worries. The containers (and lids) are all stackable, so you won't have to sacrifice too much of your precious cabinet space. This pack includes 22 containers in various sizes (plus lids), so you can store everything from the smallest snacks to the heartiest meals.

$110; $80 at Amazon
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Amazon

68. Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

This electric and rechargeable toothbrush just might make brushing your teeth the most exciting part of your daily routine. It claims to remove up to 400 percent more stubborn plaque than basic brushes via its spinning motion and three custom modes (Sensitive, Daily Clean and Whiten), and includes a two-minute timer, pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard and an impressive *two-week* battery life that'll keep up on your travels. Let's just say your dentist would be very proud if you sprung for this guy today.

$110; $80 at Amazon
A woman using the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer.
Amazon

69. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer

Revlon

This heat brush is undoubtedly TikTok's favorite hair-styling tool, as it's racked up over 225 million views on the platform alone. Several reviewers can attest to its ability to cut down on drying time, as well as "create volume and eliminate the need for a straightener" while styling. Wondering how it does it? Well, its thinner oval brush design allows users to get closer to the root to style with three heat settings: low, medium and high (plus cool). And the styling options? Endless. As in, you can go from creating flips to soft waves in a snap. BTW, it's also designed with a ceramic titanium barrel, which may help protect your locks from heat damage, according to the brand.

$66; $40 at Amazon
A close up of the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set.
Amazon

70. Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Caraway

Thinking about upgrading your cookware this season? You might be tempted by this viral Caraway cookware set, which features the brand's frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan, Dutch oven, four lids, four magnetic pan racks *and* a canvas lid holder. Former PureWow Senior Food Editor Gillen put the cookware to the test, and they surpassed her expectations, heating up "quickly and evenly, thanks to the cookware’s aluminum core." The pieces have a nonstick, nontoxic coating and won't hold onto stains, so they should stay looking brand new for longer. Short on kitchen cabinet space? The included storage solutions will take care of that. And even with all that going on, the pieces also manage to look as chic as can be (well, for cookware, anyway).

$445; $356 at Amazon
The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper.
Amazon

71. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar

Thousands of buyers say you'll get *a ton* of use out of this vegetable chopper and spiralizer that's incredibly satisfying to use. "Straight out of the box, a little wash and I was chopping [veggies] like a pro...I was concerned if it could chop root vegetables, [but a potato] went through like a hot knife through butter," writes one reviewer. Yep, it's that good. Not to mention super easy to use; just push whole vegetables or fruits through one of the four blades and collect the perfectly sliced, diced or spiraled contents from the container.

$50; $24 at Amazon
A close up of the Vitamix 5200 Blender.
Amazon

72. Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix

With ten variable speeds to blend fruit smoothies, puree hot soups (in six minutes!) and pulse nuts and veggies into your own homemade spreads, this blender is as mighty as they come. No, really, nothing stands a chance against its powerful motor and stainless-steel blades, which are designed to resist bending and dulling, even when faced with tough ingredients. And if you think that sounds good, wait until you hear it literally cleans itself. Yep, all you have to do is add soap and water. Oh, and since its modish look is sleek enough to leave out on the counter, you may be inspired to make a morning smoothie each day.

$500; $385 AT AMAZON
The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer.
Amazon

73. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

This mini KitchenAid stand mixer solved one editor's biggest issue as a recipe developer. "It captures all of the batter as it whips, so you don't have to scrape down the bowl as often as you go. (I've had issues with other mini models missing spots in the bowl, creating lumps of flour I had to hand-mix after using the machine. Not so with the Flex Edge design)," she shared in this story. And don't assume that its smaller size makes it less efficient than the 5-quart version because, just like that one, it features *ten* speeds, while its 3.5-quart capacity is large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies in a single batch, per the brand. In addition to the Flex Edge beater, you'll also get a dough hook for kneading breads and a whisk attachment that "is great for light, fluffy batters and making homemade whipped cream," Davison adds.

$450; $325 At Amazon
A close up of the PicassoTiles Magnet Building Set.
Amazon

74. PicassoTiles Magnet Building Set

PicassoTiles

If you've got a little one's birthday coming up or just looking for something that will keep your kiddo entertained all season long, look no further. These PicassoTiles, which have been compared to the pricier Magna-Tiles, will impress any kid with a knack for building. Reviewers say they're "nearly indistinguishable from Magna-Tiles and connect perfectly together [with those]." So, if they already have some, this 100-piece set will really amp up their construction possibilities. One buyer adds, "The pieces are well-made without any sharp edges and the magnets lock on well. My boys have put their pieces through some extremely physical stress tests, and they are very durable."

$40; $30 at Amazon
chom chom pet hair remover on sale for black friday 2023
Amazon

75. Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

Chom Chom Roller

I'm not ashamed to admit that TikTok made me want to buy this reusable pet hair remover. Just take a quick scroll through the *thousands* of positive reviews, and you'll see that I'm not the only one who couldn't resist the simple-yet-effective tool, which reviewers say "picks up fur like a magnet." All you need to do is roll it back and forth along any fabric surface (couch, rug, clothing, bedding—you name it) to eradicate fur and lint. And when you're done? Just press down on the release button to open the receptacle and empty its contents—no annoying sticky pads required.

$25; $18 at Amazon
A close up of the Kasa Smart Plugs.
Amazon

76. Kasa Smart Plugs

Kasa

These intelligent plugs can turn any old appliance into a smart home device. All you have to do is plug in your most-used electronics (like your desk lamp or fan), set them up in the accompanying app, and voilà, you'll be ready to control the devices remotely from your phone. You can also go a step further by setting them up with Alexa or Google Assistant, which will allow you to power them on and off just by using your voice. And if you want to save energy, you can set your plugs on a timer to turn off appliances after a certain amount of time. Welcome to the future!

$18; $14 at Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser.
Amazon

77. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik

If the thousands of 5-star reviews aren't proof enough, I'll confirm that this is one of the most popular water flossers you can buy today, tomorrow or next week. It replaces traditional string floss by using a combination of water and pressure to gently remove plaque and debris (up to 99.9 percent of it, y'all), so even your dentist would approve. It comes with seven tips (enough for the whole fam), which rotate 360 degrees, allowing for easy maneuverability to get into all those oral crevices. P.S. The portable, rechargeable Waterpik is also up for grabs during Prime Day, which will keep you feeling fresh on all your travels.

$100; $50 at Amazon
The Utopia 4-Pack Cabana Stripe Beach Towels.
Amazon

78. Utopia Cabana Stripe Beach Towels (Set of 4)

Utopia

These super soft, ring-spun cotton pool towels will give the ones at your resort a run for their money. That's because they're perfectly oversized (measuring 30 by 60 inches), and they're supposedly super absorbent and lightweight. "I bought these towels for [my] grandkids who are in and out of [the] pool all summer. These are good quality, have been washed multiple times, and have not lost their softness. They also dry quickly left in the sun, which is surprising since they are not a thin material," one buyer shared. As far as the classic stripes and vibrant color options? Just another reason you'll look forward to pulling them out every summer.

$50; $30 at Amazon
tineco wet dry vacuum 1200x1412
Amazon

79. Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco

Essentially a mop and vacuum in one, this ingenious Tineco cleaner works like magic to suction up wet messes, dry messes, food debris and miraculously, even pet hair. It's equipped with two tanks—one for dirty liquid, one for clean—so it's always spritzing out clean water while simultaneously cleaning off its roller, so it never spreads the mess around. I'll let this multi-cat owner tell it: "This machine has made my life infinitely better, allowing me to vacuum and mop the entire main floor and bedroom every day on a single battery charge...It is unbelievably nice to be able to walk our entire place barefoot every day and never get [escaped] litter stuck to our toes or end up with black bottom feet by the evening."

$299; $179 at Amazon
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Amazon

80. Peloton Cross-Training Bike

Peloton

It's safe to say the Peloton bike is still one of—if not the—hottest at-home fitness machines to own today. The reason: It isn't just a stationary exercise bike—it's an experience. The vivid, rotating touchscreen and built-in speaker system are designed to immerse you in your instructor-led virtual classes (of which there are thousands, assuming you have the $50 All-Access monthly membership), while features like the adjustable resistance knob help take your sweat sesh to the next level. 

$1,695; $1,295 At Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker.
Amazon

81. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot

Instant Pot products never fail to make weeknight cooking a breeze, and this classic electric pressure cooker is no exception. It's totally foolproof, with a generous six-quart capacity to whip up a family-sized batch of anything from chicken noodle soup to boiled eggs. Better yet, it has customizable smart programs for one-pot meals, which the brand says will cook up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods. Whether you're reheating food, steaming veggies or making rice, this trusty appliance is sure to save you *hours* in the kitchen, which is reason enough to add it to your cart.

$110; $65 at Amazon
roombavacmop 1200x706
Amazon

82. iRobot Roomba 105 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot

You can achieve the cleanest floors with a simple phone tap (or voice command!) when you've got this robot vacuum/mop that can be controlled via app or Alexa. It uses dual multi-service brushes to rid floors of dirt, crumbs and pet hair, and yes, it works on a wide range of floor types, from carpet to hardwood. Thanks to its intelligent mapping ability, the vac learns to navigate your space (and detect your floor type), so you can feel free to start 'er up when you're at home or away. "I love the mopping feature!" one buyer raves. "You can go outside and do things while your floors are being cleaned. Come back in and everything is clean and fresh! Like having a housekeeper!" But *a lot* cheaper, may I add.

$320; $169 at Amazon
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amazon

83. Natpat Buzz Patch Mosquito Patch Stickers

natpat

Al fresco dinners, beach days, trips to the park—you've got big plans this summer, but the fun gets overshadowed pretty quickly when you're swarmed by mosquitoes. These DEET-free, Citronella-infused stickers have been field-tested to repel the blood-sucking bugs, and they're designed to adhere to clothing or gear, so you don't have to put them directly on your skin.

$15; $12 at amazon
The Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set.
Amazon

84. Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set

Mueller

In need of some fresh new bedding? According to customers, this six-piece hypoallergenic microfiber set (featuring a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases) supplies the best bang for your buck, along with some seriously sweet dreams. Not only are they super soft and breathable, per reviewers, the sheets are also designed to fit around thicker mattresses. "These have been the best sheets to sleep on," says one shopper. "We have a California king deep bed with a pillow top and normally we have issues with the sheets always pulling off. But I have had these on for a week and I have not had to adjust them at all." The fitted sheet, meanwhile, boasts two built-in side pockets, perfect for keeping your phone or remote handy.

from $22; $19 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Best Deals frame tv
Amazon

85. Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung

The Frame TV is the perfect big-ticket item to splurge on during Prime Day because you'll be getting a whole lot out of it. As you may or may not know, it camouflages itself as a picture frame by displaying curated digital art images and/or your own family photos when it's not in use. And when you are using it to actually watch TV, it's equally impressive, providing crystal-clear 4K picture quality and an immersive sound experience. That said, it's obviously TikTok's favorite flat screen. But here's why one reviewer is obsessed: "We ordered this TV for the art mode but were instantly amazed by its ability to destroy all glare [on screen] in our bright room." That's right, sunny days won't get in the way of your Netflix binge!

from $998; $678 At Amazon
wonder oven beige 1200x706
Amazon

86. Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place

This do-it-all Wonder Oven can air fry, toast, bake, broil, roast and reheat, plus it has steam infusion technology that makes food moist on the inside and satisfyingly crisp on the outside. Just ask PureWow contributing editor Natalie LaBarbera, who was lucky enough to score one for her own kitchen—and spared no opinions when putting it to an extensive test. Her honest thoughts? “I'm a huge fan of the Our Place Wonder Oven. You get a ton of function for the price and, considering how easy it is to use (and how pretty it is to look at), I would definitely recommend this small-but-mighty appliance.”

$185; $140 at amazon
A close up of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder.
Amazon

87. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder

Vital Proteins

Ever since I found out that Jennifer Aniston adds Vital Proteins collagen peptide powder to her morning coffees and smoothies, I've been dying to get my hands on some. Can you blame me? This advanced formula is packed with vitamin C and collagen peptides, which play a role in your hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health. It's also loaded with hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to help replenish skin's moisture, improve elasticity and even reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Considering that the product has garnered over *214,000* reviews (yes, really), I'd say it's worth trying for yourself—especially at this price.

$51; $34 At Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Best Deals: pink Summer Fridays lip oil
amazon

88. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

summer fridays

Available in eight colors, this Summer Fridays lip oil is more than a gloss. Yes, it gives your lips a slick sheen sans any stickiness, but it's also loaded with vitamin E to protect your pout and prevent chapping and dryness. It's also 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging, so you can feel good about this impulse buy on all fronts.

$26; $18 at amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Blue rocking chairs
Amazon

89. Serwall Outdoor Rocking Chairs (Set of 2)

Serwall

More coastal grandma than regular grandma, this charming set of rocking chairs is exactly what your front porch or back patio is missing. While they have the rustic look of natural wood, they're actually made from high-density polyethylene, a type of plastic known for its exceptional strength and durability. So while you will have to put these dreamy seats together yourself, I'd say it's worth it for their long-term weather resistance, contoured support and promise of idyllic mornings rocking back and forth in the fresh air. Plus, buyers say their assembly is pretty painless.

$260; $180 at amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Best Deals: Brown aviator sunglasses
Amazon

90. Ray-Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Top Gun, but make it fashion. Aviator sunnies may be forever timeless, but this pair gives them a contemporary update by way of an oversized tortoiseshell frame and brown gradient lenses. The fact that they're Ray-Ban means you can count on the quality and durability the brand is known for—including 100 percent UV protection for your precious peepers. Just be warned, ladies: They are designed to be unisex, so the man in your life might end up "borrowing" them indefinitely.

$207; $155 at amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Best Deals: touchscreen Skylight calendar
Amazon

91. Skylight Calendar 2

Skylight

Parents, college students, grandmothers who lead very busy social lives (you go, girl!)—anyone who boasts an always-packed schedule could benefit from owning a Skylight Calendar. The interactive touchscreen device makes keeping track of deadlines and events easier than ever. You can even use it for grocery lists and family chore rotations. And since everyone in your household can have access to it, you'll eliminate the chorus of "When's that project due again?" and "You never told me about the parent-teacher conference!" Ah, organized bliss.

$350; $270 at amazon
prime day deals ginghamdress2 1200x706
Amazon

92. Prettygarden Gingham Maxi Dress

Prettygarden

I'd call this gingham dress picnic core perfection—it's just begging to be paired with a basket bag and floppy hat for a frolic through the grass. Thanks to its thick straps, smocked back panel and cotton-blend construction, though, it can withstand the more chaotic days of real life too. Just take it from this buyer: "The material is lightweight but not see-through, perfect for hot summer days...The smocked back makes the fit extremely comfortable for all-day wear. [And an] added bonus—it has pockets!"

$40; $28 at amazon
prime day deals 2026 snif detergent 1200x706
amazon

93. Snif Old Money Laundry Detergent

snif

PureWow has been testing laundry detergents for years, and Snif continually comes up as one of the best-smelling options out there. Clearly, readers agree—they've been snapping up the Old Money scent all Prime Day long. (And for good reason: Not only will it make your clothes smell like you're a modern-day Daisy Buchanan lounging on a yacht with an Hermés scarf on your head and a spritz in hand, but it's very rarely on sale, so this 20 percent discount is kind of a big deal.

$19; $15 at amazon

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's biggest and most exclusive sale of the year for Prime members, who can shop and save on a wide range of products, from must-have beauty gadgets like the iRestore red light mask to investment-worthy tech like the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft and summer fashion must-haves, like these marbled Croc clogs.

How Long Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is running for four days yet again—from Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26—so you have more time to score savings on all the items you have on your wish list. However, that doesn't mean you should wait until the last day to shop, because the best finds usually sell out within the first 24 hours of the sale.

Do You Need To Be a Prime Member to Shop?

Yes, only Prime members will have access to the deals during Amazon Prime Day. So if you're not already a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial (if you haven't in the last 12 months). By doing so, you'll unlock a boatload of other perks like fast and free delivery on millions of items, free food delivery on Grubhub+ orders for one year and loads more. Additionally, Prime members don't have to worry about missing a sale, as they can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications to stay informed about items they're interested in purchasing. Wondering what happens when the free trial is up? It'll cost $14.99 per month ($139 per year) or, if you're a student, $7.49 per month ($69 per year), and you can pause or cancel the membership at any time. It's a win-win.

What Are the Best Deals to Score During Amazon Prime Day?

Considering the markdowns on Away Bigger Carry-On Luggage, Levi's 94 Baggy Shorts and other vacation must-haves, Prime Day is a particularly good time to upgrade your travel essentials. But with so many discounted items available for the taking, I must admit the best deals to score mainly depend on what you're shopping for. Hoping to restock your beauty cabinet? Don't miss the markdown on the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray ($30; $20) and Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream ($20; $15). Or perhaps you're in need of some new kitchen supplies. In that case, I suggest stocking up on these Rubbermaid Brilliance food containers ($110; $80), and perhaps a whole new set of coveted Caraway cookware ($445; $356), while they're this discounted.

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The 2026 PureWow Readers' Favorite Awards

Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Contributing Editor, Sales and Deals

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio
stephanie maida

Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
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