From a deep discount on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum ( $390 ; $270) to a rare markdown on the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray ( $30 ; $20), Amazon Prime Day is officially here—and off to a stellar start, I might add.

If you've shopped the retailer's biggest sale of the year before, you know the drill: You have four full days—from 12 a.m. PT on June 23 through June 26—to shop and save across all categories, including fashion, beauty, home and tech. That means it's time to fill your cart with some of the hottest products of the year for up to 80 percent off. As usual, the lowest prices are available only to Amazon Prime members, so be sure to sign in or sign up for a free 30-day membership.

All set? Now you're ready to snag cult-favorite items at a serious steal, including the Apple AirPods Pro 3 ( $249 ; $180) with a built-in heart rate sensor and the Adidas Breaknet Sleek Shoes ( $65 ; $43) with extra cushioning. By the way, those are just a few of the *thousands* of must-haves up for grabs at some of their lowest prices ever—and that doesn't even include the slew of new deals dropping tomorrow and the day after. Don't get overwhelmed, though. To help you get started on your haul, I—PureWow's resident sales and deals editor—have scoured Amazon's extensive digital aisles to round up the 93 top picks (yes, 93!) worth scooping up today.

Psst: Have more questions about Prime Day? Head to the FAQ section at the bottom of this story for more details.