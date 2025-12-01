About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Posts Stunning Slo-Mo Vid of Kate Middleton and Striking Photo of Prince William Saluting

Talk about a royally exhausting month

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 1, 2025
9:50pm
kate middleton prince william november royal rewind
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After a very busy October, the British royal family decided not to slow down one bit in November.

Princess Anne showed up in an outfit she first wore 50 years ago, King Charles drove a train (yes, really) and Queen Camilla hung out with a surprising celeb. And don't even get me started on Prince William and Kate Middleton (JK, I'm about to get started).

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a particularly busy month—and they just reminded us of the fact by sharing their November Royal Rewind on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page. The recap included their biggest moments and events from November—here, the highlights from Catherine and Will's jam-packed month.

november royal rewind kate middleton prince william
Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

The November Royal Rewind started off (as it does every month) with a slide announcing the highlights to come. This was quickly followed by a look at the prince's major trip to Brazil.

november royal rewind kate middleton prince william 2
Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

As royal fans will recall, William was in Rio De Janeiro to host the fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards. For the award ceremony, he was accompanied by Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue and Tom Cruise. And he was captured backstage in a striking, candid video, which was also shared in the Rewind.

But this wasn't the only notable part of his trip. He was also photographed on Copacabana Beach, he played volleyball (and showed off his competitive side) and he took in the breathtaking city views.

Another important highlight in the Royal Rewind? The 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London from early November. Both Prince William and Princess Catherine made an appearance (though it was the pic of Will saluting while Catherine looked on that truly turned heads).

november royal rewind kate middleton prince william 3
Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day in the U.S. Every November, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and the public to honor those who’ve lost their lives in service. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance at the ceremony.

And then who could forget Princess Catherine's first public speech in over a year?

The Princess of Wales spoke at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, in London on November 18. The Summit aims to bring together the UK’s top business leaders in hopes of sparking more action and investment in early childhood.

In her speech, she said, “The home should be the space where love, safety and rhythm enable a child to thrive,” reminding everyone that “every environment has the potential to shape our hearts.”

Oh, and she did her signature hair move.

We even got a slo-mo video where the Princess of Wales looks absolutely radiant in velvet beside her husband. The footage comes from the couple's date night out at the Royal Variety Performance just last week.

october royal rewind prince william kate middleton
Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

The highlights concluded with a slide thanking a number of important organizations related to the couple's work.

Here's hoping the royal duo will get a bit of rest next month (though something tells me the holidays will be as busy as ever).

