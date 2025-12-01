Kensington Palace Posts Stunning Slo-Mo Vid of Kate Middleton and Striking Photo of Prince William Saluting

After a very busy October, the British royal family decided not to slow down one bit in November.

Princess Anne showed up in an outfit she first wore 50 years ago, King Charles drove a train (yes, really) and Queen Camilla hung out with a surprising celeb. And don't even get me started on Prince William and Kate Middleton (JK, I'm about to get started).

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a particularly busy month—and they just reminded us of the fact by sharing their November Royal Rewind on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page. The recap included their biggest moments and events from November—here, the highlights from Catherine and Will's jam-packed month.