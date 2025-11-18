About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Gives Public Speech for First Time in Over a Year

And it's for a cause close to her heart

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 18, 2025
4:11pm
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The way time flies these days, it’s almost wild to think it’s been nearly two years since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and less than a year since she shared she’s in remission. Since then, we’ve spotted Princess Catherine out and about a lot more, championing the causes she cares about. Her latest outing, though, marks a major moment—her first official speech since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

The Princess of Wales, 43, spoke at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, in London on November 18. The Summit aims to bring together the UK’s top business leaders in hopes of sparking more action and investment in early childhood.

ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

According to People, Princess Catherine opened her remarks by thanking everyone for being there and giving a heartfelt shoutout to Centre for Early Childhood director Christian Guy for “holding the fort, particularly over the last couple of years,” a warm acknowledgment of the time she’s spent focused on treatment and recovery.

During her speech, she shared that her passion for early childhood stems from what she called the “essential truth; that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults.” She explained that love is the “invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness” that runs through strong, nurturing relationships, basically the core of “the very fabric of resilience and belonging.”

Princess Catherine also emphasized that “the home should be the space where love, safety and rhythm enable a child to thrive,” reminding everyone that “every environment has the potential to shape our hearts.” She then pushed business leaders to rethink the workplaces they’re creating, spaces rooted in “valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success” because profitability and positive impact “are not, and should not be incompatible.”

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She wrapped up by reaffirming the mission, stating, “At The Centre for Early Childhood, we believe that we must do all we can to create the conditions for love to flourish. That is how we invest in our future,” and added a grounded reminder, “I believe in restoring the dignity to the quiet, often invisible work of caring, of loving well.”

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

