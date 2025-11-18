Kate Middleton Gives Public Speech for First Time in Over a Year

The way time flies these days, it’s almost wild to think it’s been nearly two years since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and less than a year since she shared she’s in remission. Since then, we’ve spotted Princess Catherine out and about a lot more, championing the causes she cares about. Her latest outing, though, marks a major moment—her first official speech since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
The Princess of Wales, 43, spoke at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, in London on November 18. The Summit aims to bring together the UK’s top business leaders in hopes of sparking more action and investment in early childhood.