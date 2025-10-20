About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Stunning Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone Is My Favorite Picture of the Week

The emotion is palpable

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 20, 2025
4:23pm
Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Images

One thing the royals never run short on? Stunning photos. And I’m not just talking about the formal, frame-it-on-the-wall portraits (though yes, those are fire too). The real gems are the more candid ones, like those quiet snaps of Prince William solo, moments with King Charles, and even the occasional unexpected Queen Camilla shot. Kate Middleton also has her fair share of gorgeous shots—and thanks to her latest outing, there's a new one to add to the list.

Princess Catherine, 43, recently paid a visit to Northern Ireland (alongside William) to tour the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College. For the occasion, she looked stunning in a long, dark green Alexander McQueen coat (a royal rewear), paired with boots and her signature hairstyle, loose curls and an off-center part. But what really stood out? A totally candid mid-laughter moment that stole the show.

GettyImages 2241373300
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the photo, the Princess of Wales is absolutely beaming, caught mid-laugh with the kind of joyful expression you can’t fake. If you ask me, it’s easily her best shot of the week. You can feel the happiness coming through the screen.

And honestly, that energy tracked with the whole day’s vibe. William and Kate’s unannounced trip to Northern Ireland also included a visit to Mallon Farm, and they wrapped the day with some quintessentially fall activities at Long Meadow Cider.

The couple rolled up their sleeves and gave the farm’s famous potato apple bread a go and the resulting snaps show them fully in their element—smiling, relaxed, and clearly having a blast. They even went apple-picking, and again, same joyful vibe.

With photos like these, I can’t wait to see what the royal duo gets up to next.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

