Stunning Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone Is My Favorite Picture of the Week

One thing the royals never run short on? Stunning photos. And I’m not just talking about the formal, frame-it-on-the-wall portraits (though yes, those are fire too). The real gems are the more candid ones, like those quiet snaps of Prince William solo, moments with King Charles, and even the occasional unexpected Queen Camilla shot. Kate Middleton also has her fair share of gorgeous shots—and thanks to her latest outing, there's a new one to add to the list.
Princess Catherine, 43, recently paid a visit to Northern Ireland (alongside William) to tour the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College. For the occasion, she looked stunning in a long, dark green Alexander McQueen coat (a royal rewear), paired with boots and her signature hairstyle, loose curls and an off-center part. But what really stood out? A totally candid mid-laughter moment that stole the show.