Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids' Surprise (And 'Very Messy') DIY Activity on a Recent Farm Visit

It’s definitely been an eventful fall for the royal family thus far. In September, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis toured the set of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which saw them visiting a Hogsmeade Station setup, meeting with members of the cast and watching some scenes being filmed. Prince Louis had the most fun of all, taking a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which runs through the woodland that is only a mile from the family’s new home in Forest Lodge.

One thing’s for sure, there’s never a dull moment amongst the royals.