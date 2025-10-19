About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids' Surprise (And 'Very Messy') DIY Activity on a Recent Farm Visit

A true hands-on mom

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 19, 2025
1:00pm
kate-middleton-diy-activity-category
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is the ultimate hands-on mom.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, toured Long Meadow Cider farm in Northern Ireland, where Kate opened up about a recent DIY apple pressing activity she had tried with their children: Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince Louis (7). "We tried this at home with a hand press. It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy," Hello! magazine reports her saying, also noting that she and William were shown around the orchard.

kate-middleton-diy-activity-group-shot
WPA Pool/Getty Images

The visit also saw the royals putting their culinary skills to the test at Bramley Barn, where they were tasked with making the farm's famous potato apple bread. This prompted a hilarious exchange between William and one of his staff members, who tried to instruct him on how to roll the dough in a circle.

kate-middleton-diy-activity-baking
WPA Pool/Getty Images

"A circle?" William is quoted by People magazine as saying, which made the entire group burst into laughter. Turning the dough to the side, he quipped, “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle,” which resulted in even more laughter. "A rectangle, sir?" his staffer asked. "A rectangle, certainly. This is a new variety." Then, William playfully turned to Kate and asked, "How has that gone so circular, and this looks like a rectangle?" 

kate-middleton-diy-activity-baking-2
WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s definitely been an eventful fall for the royal family thus far. In September, Kate,  Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis toured the set of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which saw them visiting a Hogsmeade Station setup, meeting with members of the cast and watching some scenes being filmed. Prince Louis had the most fun of all, taking a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which runs through the woodland that is only a mile from the family’s new home in Forest Lodge.

One thing’s for sure, there’s never a dull moment amongst the royals. 

