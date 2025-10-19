Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids' Surprise (And 'Very Messy') DIY Activity on a Recent Farm Visit

Kate Middleton is the ultimate hands-on mom.
Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, toured Long Meadow Cider farm in Northern Ireland, where Kate opened up about a recent DIY apple pressing activity she had tried with their children: Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince Louis (7). "We tried this at home with a hand press. It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy," Hello! magazine reports her saying, also noting that she and William were shown around the orchard.