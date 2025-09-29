Cool Mom Alert! Kate Middleton Surprises George, Charlotte & Louis with Hollywood-Tied Outing

In fact, George, Charlotte and Louis are all supposedly huge fans of the books and movies, same as their parents. During the on-set visit—which took place on Friday evening, while Prince William was away in Scotland visiting his father, King Charles—the trio met with the director and the young actors, too, with Prince Louis getting an extra special opportunity to actually ride the Hogwarts Express. Apparently, this was also the kids’ second visit of the week. (The first was simply to peek the multi-million dollar sets; Friday was a chance to watch the filming in action.)

Talk about pressure! After all, it’s one thing to stay in character for a series that is set to launch a decades-long role. It’s quite another to have an audience that includes the Princess of Wales and the future King of England.

Still, kudos to Kate: She deserves all the mom points in the world for organizing an experience like this.

