Last summer, Prince William took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to meet Taylor Swift. Now, it’s Kate Middleton’s turn to win parent of the year. The Princess of Wales—with help from her husband—is reported to have organized a royal visit to the set of the new Harry Potter TV series. How come? It just so happens to be shooting in their soon-to-be new royal backyard.
Cool Mom Alert! Kate Middleton Surprises George, Charlotte & Louis with Hollywood-Tied Outing
But are they wizards or muggles?
According to the Daily Mail, the new HBO series, which is set to debut in 2027, was filming last week just a stone’s throw from Forest Lodge, which is set to be Kate and William’s new royal home by end of year. Specifically, Windsor Great Park was given the Hollywood treatment to be re-imagined as Hogsmeade Station. Kate and William (and Prince Harry, too) have long been Potterheads. (#TBT to when they practiced their spells during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in 2013.) Of course, the Waleses wouldn’t miss the opportunity to let their kids share in the fun.
In fact, George, Charlotte and Louis are all supposedly huge fans of the books and movies, same as their parents. During the on-set visit—which took place on Friday evening, while Prince William was away in Scotland visiting his father, King Charles—the trio met with the director and the young actors, too, with Prince Louis getting an extra special opportunity to actually ride the Hogwarts Express. Apparently, this was also the kids’ second visit of the week. (The first was simply to peek the multi-million dollar sets; Friday was a chance to watch the filming in action.)
Talk about pressure! After all, it’s one thing to stay in character for a series that is set to launch a decades-long role. It’s quite another to have an audience that includes the Princess of Wales and the future King of England.
Still, kudos to Kate: She deserves all the mom points in the world for organizing an experience like this.
