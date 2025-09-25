Prince William Flies Unexpectedly to Spend Solo Time with King Charles in Scotland

It’s been a busy week for Prince William. Earlier this week, he joined his wife Kate Middleton for an emotional return to Southport, where the pair met with bereaved families and honored the victims of last year’s knife attack at a children’s dance class. But today the Prince of Wales prioritized an unexpected private trip: He was spotted arriving at Aberdeen airport in Scotland for a mini-break at Balmoral Castle with his father, King Charles.
Per Hello, the 1:1 visit marks the third year in a row that Charles and William have spent time together in the Scottish Highlands, but this is a time “not diarised with senior staff.” In other words, it’s not officially on the royal schedule, but rather something the pair carry out annually with a purpose of chatting as sovereign and heir.
TBQH, even if it is royal routine, it’s a reunion that feels extra weighted as time marches on. Yes, the king typically adjusts his royal schedule to remain in Scotland until the end of September. That’s no surprise. But given his ongoing fight with cancer—Queen Camilla openly wept when her husband’s battle was mentioned at a VJ Day event over the summer—it’s hard not to feel William’s destiny (and the pressure attached to it) approaching faster than expected.
That’s not to say that Charles is slowing down. According to any public mention of his cancer, he is managing it well. Just this week, the monarch carried out engagements in Barrow-in-Furness in the north of England; last week, he hosted President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for a days-long State Visit. His commitment to royal duty is clearly unwavering. So, perhaps this is simply a retreat offering a chance for a father to prep his son for the future. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” quite literally in this case.
But Charles and William spend time together—especially the solo variety—so infrequently these days, it always feels monumental when they do meet up.
What will they discuss? Oh, to be a fly on the wall.