Prince William Flies Unexpectedly to Spend Solo Time with King Charles in Scotland

Per Hello, the 1:1 visit marks the third year in a row that Charles and William have spent time together in the Scottish Highlands, but this is a time “not diarised with senior staff.” In other words, it’s not officially on the royal schedule, but rather something the pair carry out annually with a purpose of chatting as sovereign and heir.

TBQH, even if it is royal routine, it’s a reunion that feels extra weighted as time marches on. Yes, the king typically adjusts his royal schedule to remain in Scotland until the end of September. That’s no surprise. But given his ongoing fight with cancer—Queen Camilla openly wept when her husband’s battle was mentioned at a VJ Day event over the summer—it’s hard not to feel William’s destiny (and the pressure attached to it) approaching faster than expected.