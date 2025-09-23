Kate Middleton’s Blush-Pink Blouse Was the Perfect Unexpected Pop

Kate Middleton and Prince William are officially back in the royal groove. The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a very full September—between sports outings, school visits and even welcoming President Donald Trump for a state visit, their schedule has been packed. And it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

On September 23, the royal couple, both 43, made an unannounced visit to Southport, near Liverpool, where they spent time with students, parents and teachers impacted by the tragic attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last year.

While the day carried emotional weight, spirits remained high and Princess Catherine looked radiant throughout.