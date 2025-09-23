About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton’s Blush-Pink Blouse Was the Perfect Unexpected Pop

& she's glowing

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 23, 2025
3:20pm
KateMiddletonOuting
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are officially back in the royal groove. The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a very full September—between sports outings, school visits and even welcoming President Donald Trump for a state visit, their schedule has been packed. And it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

On September 23, the royal couple, both 43, made an unannounced visit to Southport, near Liverpool, where they spent time with students, parents and teachers impacted by the tragic attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last year.

While the day carried emotional weight, spirits remained high and Princess Catherine looked radiant throughout.

KateMiddletonOut
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dressed in a sleek, all-gray ensemble and matching coat, she added a sweet pop of color with a blush pink bow blouse. Her hair? Bouncy and effortless. Her smile? Absolutely glowing.

But it wasn’t just her outfit turning heads. The Princess of Wales was also seen doing one of her signature parenting moves: crouching down to eye level with a child—something she often does to foster trust and make kids feel more at ease. In one photo, she’s kneeling in front of a group of students, her purse on the ground, gently holding a child’s hand.

KateMiddleton Kids
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She looks relaxed, connected and totally in her element—no surprise, considering she's a mom of three herself to Prince George, 12 Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Later, the couple shared a few moments from the outing on their Instagram Stories, writing, “A return to Southport today to see a community who are pulling together and healing in the wake of the tragic incident last summer.”

Untitled design 1
The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Another slide highlighted their visit to a new playground dedicated to two of the young victims, calling it “a joyful space… designed to bring comfort, hope and healing.”

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton’s Look at the State Dinner Was Flawless (But It Was Her Accessories That Left Me Floored)

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe