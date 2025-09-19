About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton Did Her Parenting Move 3 Times—and Didn't Mind Getting Dirty in the Process

The princess entered mom mode

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Sep 19, 2025
2:22pm
kate-middleton-parenting-move-windsor-mobile
WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has had a busy week.

First, she and Prince William attended the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral. Then, the royal couple welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania for their ceremonial arrival at Windsor Castle. As part of President Trump and the First Lady’s scheduled activities, there was a planned joint engagement with Kate and Melania where the two met with UK Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor. 

kate-middleton-parenting-move-windsor-move
WPA Pool/Getty Images

While there, the Princess was seen engaging with the scouts and even did her iconic parenting move three times. The move involves the Princess crouching down to eye level with children. The parenting tip is used to create a level playing field and establish trust with a child, making them feel more at ease while talking to adults. She wasn’t afraid of getting dirty either, as she was spotted sitting in the grass while performing her move.

kate-middleton-parenting-move-windsor-crouching
WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the event, a video showing highlights from the day was posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account with the caption, “Celebrating nature with @flotus, @dwaynefields and @scouts. Today's activities show how time spent appreciating the natural world can inspire young people, as well as nurturing the values of friendship and cooperation.”

“The Princess of Wales is always so elegant in everything she wears,” wrote one commenter, with others chiming in, “Magical moments that I should think everyone involved will remember forever. Well done, all,” and “Squirrel Scouts are great.”

kate-middleton-parenting-move-windsor-crouching-move
WPA Pool/Getty Images

An additional carousel of photographs followed, showing Kate and Melania laughing and having a good time with the children. “Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today. Both our nations are fortunate to share a love of the great outdoors, and it was inspiring to spend time focusing on the importance of nature as the Squirrels worked towards their ‘Go Wild’ badge,” the post was captioned. 

An eventful week for the royals, indeed.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Sky-High Heels That I Almost Missed Her Pro Parenting Move

Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
Jael Rucker

Associate Commerce Strategist

  • Covers all things commerce and entertainment
  • Has over a decade of editorial experience in both fashion and entertainment, and was previously with ONE37pm before joining the PureWow team in March 2024
  • Studied journalism and marketing at Columbus State University in Georgia
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe