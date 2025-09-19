Kate Middleton Did Her Parenting Move 3 Times—and Didn't Mind Getting Dirty in the Process

The Princess of Wales has had a busy week.
First, she and Prince William attended the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral. Then, the royal couple welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania for their ceremonial arrival at Windsor Castle. As part of President Trump and the First Lady’s scheduled activities, there was a planned joint engagement with Kate and Melania where the two met with UK Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor.