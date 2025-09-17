Kate Middleton's Body Language Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Meeting Today

When it comes to communication, we all know it’s often what’s not said that does the most talking. Just think of Prince Harry’s subtle shift after reuniting with King Charles or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their first podcast appearance together. Their body language told us so much more than words ever could.

That’s exactly the case with Princess Catherine today.

On the first full day of President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., the Prince and Princess of Wales joined other senior royals in Windsor for a lavish ceremonial welcome hosted by King Charles. But while the pomp and pageantry were all on display, it was Catherine’s body language that quietly stole the show.