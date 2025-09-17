About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton's Body Language Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Meeting Today

She's a pro

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 17, 2025
6:13pm
KMBody language
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to communication, we all know it’s often what’s not said that does the most talking. Just think of Prince Harry’s subtle shift after reuniting with King Charles or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their first podcast appearance together. Their body language told us so much more than words ever could.

That’s exactly the case with Princess Catherine today.

On the first full day of President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., the Prince and Princess of Wales joined other senior royals in Windsor for a lavish ceremonial welcome hosted by King Charles. But while the pomp and pageantry were all on display, it was Catherine’s body language that quietly stole the show.

KM Trump
Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“As you can imagine, today's visit isn't one without controversy,” says Philip Mutz, PureWow’s VP of News & Entertainment. “And Princess Catherine and Prince William certainly know this.”

Still, instead of letting that tension show, Catherine pulled off what can only be described as a masterclass in composed professionalism.

“One look at the princess's body language (and outfit) tells you everything you need to know about her,” Mutz says. "Catherine appears perfectly friendly, while keeping things much more professional than we're used to seeing."

KMBL Stoic
Zak Hussein - Pool/ Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images

“She likely knows that being overly warm or overly cold will be interpreted in a way that betrays her personal feelings about the president and his wife,” Mutz notes. “Therefore, things feel much more sterile than usual.”

One image shows the Prince and Princess of Wales standing stiffly at attention and their stoicism is very visible.

"As Catherine walks with the American visitors, she keeps her distance, leaving plenty of space between herself and her husband (who walks next to the president)," Mutz points out. "Her smile is friendly, but not overly so. We saw none of the usual over-the-top faces we've become accustomed to during outings where the princess cares deeply about the cause."

KMBL
﻿Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even her outfit delivered a quiet message. “It is very business-like—I mean, the woman is even carrying her purse,” Mutz says. “An accessory she certainly could have omitted, but one that adds an air of formality to the look.”

In short? “It’s clear Catherine—who is not the one who planned this visit in the first place—is a true professional who knows that all eyes are on her and her husband.”

And as always, she nailed it.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton Attends Duchess of Kent’s Funeral & Wears a Sentimental Accessory with Ties to Princess Diana

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe