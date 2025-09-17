About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton’s Look at the State Dinner Was Flawless (But It Was Her Accessories That Left Me Floored)

That tiara!

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 17, 2025
Kate Middleton has done it again and by "it," I mean stepped out looking like pure royalty (because, well, she is). The Princess of Wales made jaws drop during a State Banquet hosted in honor of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and her look? Straight-up show-stopping.

In case you missed it, the royal family is in the middle of hosting the Trumps for an official State Visit. Things kicked off earlier in the day with a formal welcome at Windsor Castle, where Princess Catherine wore a monochromatic maroon-red ensemble complete with a coordinating hat and clutch. Naturally, it was polished perfection. But for the evening festivities? She dialed the glam all the way up.

In a photo shared to the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, the couple is dressed to the nines. Prince William looked sharp in a black tuxedo with bold red collar and cuffs but let's talk about Catherine. She wore a long-sleeve, mock-neck couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with intricate gold lace detailing throughout. But the real scene-stealer? Queen Mary's Lover’s Knot Tiara. Yes, the one famously worn by Princess Diana.

“Ready for The State Banquet,” Kensington Palace casually captioned the photo.

Fans wasted no time sounding off in the comments.“HOLY SMOKES! Y’all are stunning and that dress is gorgeous,” one wrote. Another added, “STOP THIS IS TOO GORGEOUS FOR WORDS.” And a third nailed it: “Princess Catherine: you are beyond beautiful and elegant. Prince William is looking dapper too, but what a lucky guy.”

Fun fact? This isn’t the first time she’s worn that exact tiara this year. Back in July, she paired it with a striking red Givenchy gown at another state dinner, hosted for French President Emmanuel Macron.

So yes, Catherine showed up and showed out—again.

