Kate Middleton’s Look at the State Dinner Was Flawless (But It Was Her Accessories That Left Me Floored)

Kate Middleton has done it again and by "it," I mean stepped out looking like pure royalty (because, well, she is). The Princess of Wales made jaws drop during a State Banquet hosted in honor of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and her look? Straight-up show-stopping.

In case you missed it, the royal family is in the middle of hosting the Trumps for an official State Visit. Things kicked off earlier in the day with a formal welcome at Windsor Castle, where Princess Catherine wore a monochromatic maroon-red ensemble complete with a coordinating hat and clutch. Naturally, it was polished perfection. But for the evening festivities? She dialed the glam all the way up.