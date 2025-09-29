Kate Middleton Trades Tiara for Cowboy Hat in Rare Never-Before-Seen Pic

Kate Middleton’s sport-loving side is one of her best sides, which is why it was no surprise to see the Princess of Wales take to Instagram this weekend to cheer on England and the Red Roses rugby team ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.
What was a surprise was the pic she chose to share in honor of the occasion. It was snapped with members of the team during a well-publicized Red Roses match she attended in Brighton on September 6, but gave us a new-to-us behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kate showing her team spirit—glittering red cowboy hat included.