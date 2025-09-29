About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Kate Middleton Trades Tiara for Cowboy Hat in Rare Never-Before-Seen Pic

Yee-haw

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Sep 29, 2025
4:01pm
kate middleton red roses instagram post universal
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s sport-loving side is one of her best sides, which is why it was no surprise to see the Princess of Wales take to Instagram this weekend to cheer on England and the Red Roses rugby team ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.

What was a surprise was the pic she chose to share in honor of the occasion. It was snapped with members of the team during a well-publicized Red Roses match she attended in Brighton on September 6, but gave us a new-to-us behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kate showing her team spirit—glittering red cowboy hat included.

The Princess of Wales captioned her throwback pic: “Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C.” (Of course, the C stands for Catherine and is our clue that the princess penned this message herself.) She also threw in a couple of emojis—a red rose and a cowboy hat, too.

Kate’s social media support paid off: England won against Canada in their match at Allianz Stadium in London. Still, most apparent in the pic she shared pre-match is the joy on her face. Kate is seen grinning ear to ear and, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, clearly has no qualms getting in on the locker room fun.

Her recent visit to watch the Red Roses play against Australia in early September was a stylish one. It also made headlines given it marked Kate’s first appearance following the royal hubbub about her post-summer blond hair.

All in a day’s royal work? But seriously, how cool to wear a tiara one week for a State Visit, then trade it for a cowboy hat the next. We’ll admit few can pull off both looks as effortlessly as Kate.

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
