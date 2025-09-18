Kensington Palace Shares Ethereal Kate Middleton Photo and I Spy Some PDA

The behind-the-scenes image (in fact, it was captioned that way) of the Prince and Princess of Wales was posted to Instagram Stories on their official account just ahead of the proceedings. It showed a glittering princess—truly, Kate’s gown from British designer Phillipa Lepley was covered in hand-embroidered gold lace—walking hand-in-hand with her prince. What made it feel extra unique (and a bit ethereal) was the fact that it was snapped at night and from behind. The way the lighting hits her dress and almost illuminates their surroundings? It’s quite a shot.

But there’s more: It’s pretty rare to see Kate and William exhibiting PDA in any form. Holding hands may sound quaint, but it stretches the limits of royal protocol and offers a peek into a softer (and more romantic) side of their relationship.

As for the rest of the night, it was as regal and majestic as you might expect. When it comes to the monarchy’s “soft power” within the political sphere, it’s all in a day’s (royal) work.