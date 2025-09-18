The royal pomp! The circumstance! It’s safe to say that the royal family certainly rolled out the red carpet for this week’s State Visit at Windsor Castle. Still, ahead of the state banquet, held last night in honor of President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania’s return to the U.K., it was a quieter photo shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton that most caught my eye.
Kensington Palace Shares Ethereal Kate Middleton Photo and I Spy Some PDA
The glow of that gown, wow
The behind-the-scenes image (in fact, it was captioned that way) of the Prince and Princess of Wales was posted to Instagram Stories on their official account just ahead of the proceedings. It showed a glittering princess—truly, Kate’s gown from British designer Phillipa Lepley was covered in hand-embroidered gold lace—walking hand-in-hand with her prince. What made it feel extra unique (and a bit ethereal) was the fact that it was snapped at night and from behind. The way the lighting hits her dress and almost illuminates their surroundings? It’s quite a shot.
But there’s more: It’s pretty rare to see Kate and William exhibiting PDA in any form. Holding hands may sound quaint, but it stretches the limits of royal protocol and offers a peek into a softer (and more romantic) side of their relationship.
As for the rest of the night, it was as regal and majestic as you might expect. When it comes to the monarchy’s “soft power” within the political sphere, it’s all in a day’s (royal) work.