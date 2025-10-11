I Hosted a Royal Podcast for 4 Years and I *Never* Saw Prince William Do Anything Like This

Still, why now? Why this format? It was the question that felt most top of mind to me as I watched. As Roya Nikkhah, who is Royal Editor for the Sunday Times, shared on her podcast, called The Royals: “[William’s conversation with Eugene] was revelatory. It was extraordinary. And he’s chosen not to do it with the BBC,” she says.

Apple TV+ is still a strategic choice. It’s got a global audience of a billion, per Nikkhah. William also has a longstanding relationship with the platform, including Alison Kirkham, who’s head of Unscripted at Apple TV. (He participated in Time to Walk during the pandemic, an Apple Fitness+ off-shoot, which was well-received.) Bottom line: It appears the Prince of Wales has found himself a space that offers a degree of trust.

Then, there’s Levy. He’s not a journalist. But he is a dad and a rather disarming person overall. Throughout the episode, his questions come across as thoughtfully curious versus intrusive. Levy himself revealed after the fact that, no, the questions weren’t vetted, but it didn’t feel right to ask about Harry: “I had no interest in asking him about that, because it was, you know, a very delicate issue and certainly not up to me to get into it,” he told ITV News.