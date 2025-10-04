Anything that Prince William does makes major headlines. From old television clips going viral on TikTok to personally signed social media messages (RIP, Jane Goodall) and hosting heads of state, I want to know every. Single. Detail. Recently, the Prince of Wales has been surprisingly candid in an Apple T.V.+ episode of The Reluctant Traveler.
Prince William Calls Out Prince Harry by Name in Surprisingly Candid TV Appearance
Brotherly reconciliation on the horizon?
Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy serves as the globetrotting host. In last week's episode, he headed to London, where he was given a very royal welcome by Prince William. The pair spent time getting to know each other, touching on important topics like soccer. The prince has an ardent wish to see Aston Villa win the European championships, apparently.
Small talk aside, the royal surprised many by answering some more personal questions honestly. When Levy asked the heir to the throne about his late grandparents, he responded, "I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather."
Though personal, it was arguably more expected than the other name that Prince William dropped during the chat—Prince Harry's. The pair have now been long estranged. When the latter visited the U.K. in early September, there was every indication that there would be no meeting between the brothers.
However, in this episode of The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William told Levy, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with—and I'll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."
He also indicated that when he ascends the throne, he would be open to overhauling the monarchy, adding, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that, and I enjoy that change—I don't fear it."
While it's unclear if the royal brothers are beginning to repair the rift, it appears Prince Harry has begun to reconcile with his father, King Charles, after the king had long denied a reunion. During a private visit at the end of September, the pair met for tea at Clarence House, the king's official London residence. Prince Harry reportedly gifted the monarch a framed photograph of King Charles' grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.
Here's to hoping Prince William and Prince Harry mend their relationship soon.