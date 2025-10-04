Prince William Calls Out Prince Harry by Name in Surprisingly Candid TV Appearance

Small talk aside, the royal surprised many by answering some more personal questions honestly. When Levy asked the heir to the throne about his late grandparents, he responded, "I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather."

Though personal, it was arguably more expected than the other name that Prince William dropped during the chat—Prince Harry's. The pair have now been long estranged. When the latter visited the U.K. in early September, there was every indication that there would be no meeting between the brothers.

However, in this episode of The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William told Levy, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with—and I'll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."

He also indicated that when he ascends the throne, he would be open to overhauling the monarchy, adding, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that, and I enjoy that change—I don't fear it."