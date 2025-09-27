It’s no secret that Prince Harry has removed himself from many aspects of royal life. After he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the family, they relocated to Montecito, California. This was an unprecedented move, so it was bound to cause rifts—as well as rumors from the public. Fast-forward to September 10, when Harry reunited with his dad, King Charles, at Clarence House (the King’s London residence) after not having seen him since February 2024, according to People.
Prince Harry Smacks Down Rumors After His Meeting with King Charles (& I’m Kinda Sweating from His Bluntness)
Have they reconciled?
Claims arose of Prince Harry saying he felt like an “official visitor” rather than part of the family, as well as a report from the The Sun that said the reunion was “distinctly formal.” This caused his spokesperson to set the record straight with People on September 27.
“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," the spokesperson told People. “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”
Harry reportedly gave his dad a framed photo that didn’t include Harry or Meghan Markle in the image; instead, it’s suggested that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the King’s grandkids, were in the photo instead.
“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson added.
They met for nearly an hour for a private tea, and I’m betting Harry would have liked the meeting’s nature to have stayed private, too. But given the tension that’s been made public, it’d be nearly impossible, given the media interest.
In May, Harry told BBC that he sought “reconciliation” with his dad, rather than estrangement, but the King wouldn’t speak with him. So, it’s promising that this reunion even happened, if you ask me.
“It’s a massive step in the right direction,” Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, told People after their meeting. “It’s a building of trust.”
Personally, my fingers are crossed for them.