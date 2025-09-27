Prince Harry Smacks Down Rumors After His Meeting with King Charles (& I’m Kinda Sweating from His Bluntness)

Claims arose of Prince Harry saying he felt like an “official visitor” rather than part of the family, as well as a report from the The Sun that said the reunion was “distinctly formal.” This caused his spokesperson to set the record straight with People on September 27.

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," the spokesperson told People. “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention, fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”