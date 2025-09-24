Prince Harry Ditches Necklace with Tie to Prince William

If you've been following along, you might remember that Harry wore a necklace at last year’s One805LIVE! concert in September 2024 that had ties to his older brother, Prince William. In his memoir Spare, Harry shared the story of a physical altercation with William that left his shirt torn and that very necklace broken.

In a later interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2024, Harry confirmed he’d had the necklace repaired and he’s been spotted wearing it multiple times since, including during a trip to Colombia with Meghan.

The necklace features three pendants: a Tiger’s Eye stone from a friend in Botswana and two cardiograms representing the heartbeats of his children, gifted by Meghan.

And considering the circumstances under which it was broken, it’s also a quiet reminder of the love Harry has for his family and the tension between the brothers, tension that, at least according to Spare, boiled over when William allegedly called Meghan “rude” and “abrasive.”