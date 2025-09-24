Prince Harry Ditches Necklace with Tie to Prince William

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance over the weekend at the One805LIVE! benefit concert in California. The event, which supports Santa Barbara County’s first responders, was held at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles and fashion-wise, they looked effortlessly polished. Harry kept it classic in a dark blazer and trousers, while Meghan wore a navy halter dress paired with camel-toned heels.
But here’s what eagle-eyed fans may have noticed: something was missing from Prince Harry’s look. Specifically, his necklace.