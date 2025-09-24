About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Ditches Necklace with Tie to Prince William

The history runs deep

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 24, 2025
3:15pm
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance over the weekend at the One805LIVE! benefit concert in California. The event, which supports Santa Barbara County’s first responders, was held at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles and fashion-wise, they looked effortlessly polished. Harry kept it classic in a dark blazer and trousers, while Meghan wore a navy halter dress paired with camel-toned heels.

But here’s what eagle-eyed fans may have noticed: something was missing from Prince Harry’s look. Specifically, his necklace.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

If you've been following along, you might remember that Harry wore a necklace at last year’s One805LIVE! concert in September 2024 that had ties to his older brother, Prince William. In his memoir Spare, Harry shared the story of a physical altercation with William that left his shirt torn and that very necklace broken.

In a later interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2024, Harry confirmed he’d had the necklace repaired and he’s been spotted wearing it multiple times since, including during a trip to Colombia with Meghan.

The necklace features three pendants: a Tiger’s Eye stone from a friend in Botswana and two cardiograms representing the heartbeats of his children, gifted by Meghan.

And considering the circumstances under which it was broken, it’s also a quiet reminder of the love Harry has for his family and the tension between the brothers, tension that, at least according to Spare, boiled over when William allegedly called Meghan “rude” and “abrasive.”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

So its absence this time around? Well, that might be nothing or it might be saying something. Especially since it comes not long after Harry’s brief reunion with King Charles in London.

During his nearly week-long visit to the U.K., with a few other stops along the way, there was speculation that the Duke of Sussex would reunite with King Charles, especially after he was spotted arriving at Clarence House, the monarch’s London residence. That speculation was confirmed when Buckingham Palace announced that the King had hosted a private tea with Prince Harry, adding that no further details would be shared.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
