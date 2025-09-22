About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Lilibet in a Surprisingly Candid Moment

Spoiler: Disney was involved

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 22, 2025
3:18pm
Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

We don’t get many updates on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—but 2025 has delivered a few sweet moments. Meghan has given royal watchers some rare glimpses this year during special occasions like the kids' birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. And now, royal fans are getting to hear the parents dish about their little ones on the silver screen.

In a special that aired Sunday, September 21, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped up on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – 20/20 Special Edition to chat about what Disneyland means to them and their growing fam. While describing how their kids reacted to the trip, Harry said, per Hello!, "They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"

"To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into–it was amazing," he added. "And it brings out the kid in you again."

The special also dropped a never-before-seen snap from the celebration, showing Archie and Lilibet eyeing a gorgeous spread of food, plus Lilibet’s epic Little Mermaid-themed cake, fondant Ariel and all.

Back in June, Meghan had posted a quick recap on social media from their Disneyland trip, which was in honor of Princess Lilibet turning 4. The With Love, Meghan host set the video to Peggy Lee’s “It’s a Good Day.” We see Harry cracking up on Space Mountain, goofing off on Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, rocking a backwards cap while chasing the kids through Cars Land and, of course, princess meet-and-greets.

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" Meghan captioned the highlight reel.

The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – 20/20 Special Edition also featured nostalgic shoutouts from celeb Disney fans like Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton and Tiffany Haddish. Disney CEO Bob Iger even makes a cameo to talk about what’s next for the iconic park.

The full special is now streaming on Disney+.

