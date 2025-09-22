Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Lilibet in a Surprisingly Candid Moment

We don’t get many updates on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—but 2025 has delivered a few sweet moments. Meghan has given royal watchers some rare glimpses this year during special occasions like the kids' birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. And now, royal fans are getting to hear the parents dish about their little ones on the silver screen.
In a special that aired Sunday, September 21, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped up on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – 20/20 Special Edition to chat about what Disneyland means to them and their growing fam. While describing how their kids reacted to the trip, Harry said, per Hello!, "They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"