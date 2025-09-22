Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Lilibet in a Surprisingly Candid Moment

"To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into–it was amazing," he added. "And it brings out the kid in you again."

The special also dropped a never-before-seen snap from the celebration, showing Archie and Lilibet eyeing a gorgeous spread of food, plus Lilibet’s epic Little Mermaid-themed cake, fondant Ariel and all.

Back in June, Meghan had posted a quick recap on social media from their Disneyland trip, which was in honor of Princess Lilibet turning 4. The With Love, Meghan host set the video to Peggy Lee’s “It’s a Good Day.” We see Harry cracking up on Space Mountain, goofing off on Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, rocking a backwards cap while chasing the kids through Cars Land and, of course, princess meet-and-greets.

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" Meghan captioned the highlight reel.