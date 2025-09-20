Prince Harry Had a Surprise Meeting with a Member of the Royal Family—and I Don’t Mean His Dad

According to Hello!, Harry also made time for a surprise stop at Kensington Palace. The reason? To “personally pay his respects and offer condolences” to the Duke of Kent, following the death of the Duchess of Kent. The discreet visit flew mostly under the radar, but it underscores just how intentional Harry was about using this trip to reconnect with people who matter to him.

The news came courtesy of A Right Royal Podcast, where a source explained: “He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues.” The insider also noted: “His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans.”