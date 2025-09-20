About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Had a Surprise Meeting with a Member of the Royal Family—and I Don’t Mean His Dad

Inside Harry’s unexpected Kensington stop

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 20, 2025
2:18pm
Prince Harry may be back in Montecito, but royal-watchers are still buzzing about his whirlwind trip to the U.K. earlier this month. The visit made headlines for his much-anticipated reunion with his dad, after nearly 19 months apart. But it turns out, that wasn’t the only meaningful family moment on his calendar.

According to Hello!, Harry also made time for a surprise stop at Kensington Palace. The reason? To “personally pay his respects and offer condolences” to the Duke of Kent, following the death of the Duchess of Kent. The discreet visit flew mostly under the radar, but it underscores just how intentional Harry was about using this trip to reconnect with people who matter to him.

The news came courtesy of A Right Royal Podcast, where a source explained: “He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues.” The insider also noted: “His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans.”

Between that private Kensington visit, his appearance at the 20th annual WellChild Awards and his ongoing Invictus commitments, Harry’s U.K. trip was clearly about more than a father-son reunion. Instead, it was a reminder of how deeply he remains tied to family, charity and community on both sides of the Atlantic.

In other words? For the Duke of Sussex, “home” may be complicated—but the connections are very much still there.

