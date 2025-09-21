About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Meghan Markle Stuns in Sleeveless Number at Surprising Concert Appearance Alongside Prince Harry

Meghan’s chic shirtdress moment steals the show

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 21, 2025
1:33pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

meghan-markle-close-up-sleeveless-dress-surprise-concert-uni
Robin L Marshall /Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned heads at the One805LIVE! concert on Saturday, thanks in part to Meghan’s sleek, sleeveless dress.

After a busy week in Europe where Harry reunited with his father for the first time in 19 months, had a surprise meeting with another member of the royal family and supported his ongoing Invictus commitments, the couple have been notably low key since the royal's return. But at the Santa Barbara County fundraiser for first responders, Meghan reminded us why she’s a style icon.

Meghan Markle surprise concert sleeveless dress
Scott Dudelson /Getty Images

The duchess showed up in a navy sleeveless shirtdress by Carolina Hererra (a long-time favorite) paired with tan heels, gold bangles and her hair pulled to the side in long, loose waves. Proving that it's possible to look both effortless and elegant, the backless sundress featured a collared neckline with large pockets. (Psst: for those eyeing the look—I found a similar style from Karen Millen at a fraction of the price.)

prince-harry-meghan-markle-surprise-concert-sleeveless-dress
Scott Dudelson /Getty Images

Harry kept it classic with a dark jacket, shirt and pants. Together, they arrived arm in arm at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate to enjoy performances from Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, The Fray and more. At one point, the royal duo even appeared on stage before Harry presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. This is the duke's third year in a row supporting Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

A night out for a good cause paired with a casual yet chic dress—Meghan has done it again.

RELATED

Meghan Markle Shares Steamy Throwback Pic of Prince Harry in Honor of His Birthday

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe