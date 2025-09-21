Meghan Markle Stuns in Sleeveless Number at Surprising Concert Appearance Alongside Prince Harry

Harry kept it classic with a dark jacket, shirt and pants. Together, they arrived arm in arm at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate to enjoy performances from Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, The Fray and more. At one point, the royal duo even appeared on stage before Harry presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. This is the duke's third year in a row supporting Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

A night out for a good cause paired with a casual yet chic dress—Meghan has done it again.