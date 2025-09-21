Meghan Markle Stuns in Sleeveless Number at Surprising Concert Appearance Alongside Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned heads at the One805LIVE! concert on Saturday, thanks in part to Meghan’s sleek, sleeveless dress.
After a busy week in Europe where Harry reunited with his father for the first time in 19 months, had a surprise meeting with another member of the royal family and supported his ongoing Invictus commitments, the couple have been notably low key since the royal's return. But at the Santa Barbara County fundraiser for first responders, Meghan reminded us why she’s a style icon.