Buckingham Palace Posts Striking Portrait of King Charles Standing Alone

Back to today: Anne was on hand to celebrate the portrait of Charles going on formal display in Parliament’s Main Hall in Edinburgh, where thousands of visitors will pass by it each year. The Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament, to unveil this portrait of His Majesty the King...It’s a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty’s love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people.”

We couldn’t agree more: The king looks absolutely in his element as he stands in the gardens, holding an accessory that celebrates one of his favorite activities—walking. (Remember when he casually bumped into some cyclists while hiking around Balmoral in 2023?)

The fact that Princess Anne—who has long had a tight relationship with her brother—held a meaningful role in the proceedings just as she did for her mother? Even better.