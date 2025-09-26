About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Posts Striking Portrait of King Charles Standing Alone

He’s also holding his favorite accessory

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Sep 26, 2025
5:49pm
princess anne charles portrait universal
Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

While Prince William and King Charles enjoy a private father-son tete-a-tete in the Scottish Highlands (likely to discuss official royal-related business between sovereign and heir, per reports), Princess Anne popped up at Scottish Parliament, continuing her busy streak of royal engagements this week.

But the pics shared by Buckingham Palace (you can peek them here) of today’s ceremony prove it was a special one: The Princess Royal was tasked with unveiling a special portrait of her brother, King Charles, taken last year at Balmoral Castle.

king charles portrait scottish parliament
Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

In it, the monarch—who is dressed in a traditional kilt and holding a handcrafted walking stick—stands alone in the Sunken Gardens on the Highlands Estate. The portrait was snapped in 2024 by photographer Millie Pilkington, who has also photographed Queen Camilla, Prince William, even Prince George and Princess Charlotte, over the years.

As for the occasion, this particular image was taken in honor of King Charles’s participation in events marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, according to Hello. While the portrait shared today is new, it was likely part of a larger shoot with the king, who shared a similar image in honor of Burns Night in January this year. Even more special, it will sit next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which was also unveiled by Anne back in 2011.

anne elizabeth scottish parliament
David Cheskin/Getty Images

Back to today: Anne was on hand to celebrate the portrait of Charles going on formal display in Parliament’s Main Hall in Edinburgh, where thousands of visitors will pass by it each year. The Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament, to unveil this portrait of His Majesty the King...It’s a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty’s love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people.”

We couldn’t agree more: The king looks absolutely in his element as he stands in the gardens, holding an accessory that celebrates one of his favorite activities—walking. (Remember when he casually bumped into some cyclists while hiking around Balmoral in 2023?)

The fact that Princess Anne—who has long had a tight relationship with her brother—held a meaningful role in the proceedings just as she did for her mother? Even better.

