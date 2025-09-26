Buckingham Palace Posts Striking Portrait of King Charles Standing Alone

While Prince William and King Charles enjoy a private father-son tete-a-tete in the Scottish Highlands (likely to discuss official royal-related business between sovereign and heir, per reports), Princess Anne popped up at Scottish Parliament, continuing her busy streak of royal engagements this week.
But the pics shared by Buckingham Palace (you can peek them here) of today’s ceremony prove it was a special one: The Princess Royal was tasked with unveiling a special portrait of her brother, King Charles, taken last year at Balmoral Castle.