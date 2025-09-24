Princess Anne is known for her stiff upper lip (not to mention, her reputation as the hardest-working royal). But even she couldn’t help but crack a grin as she posed for pics in a rather unexpected place during a visit to a luxury underwear brand’s workshop as part of a royal engagement this week.
Princess Anne Posed in Front of a Wall of Lingerie & It Might Be the Sexiest Royal Photo Call Yet
Only Anne would keep calm and carry on
The Princess Royal dropped by Edge o’ Beyond in South Wales as part of her role as president of the U.K. Fashion and Textile Association. It was there that she unveiled a royal plaque in a surprising place: Smack dab in the middle of one of the brand’s more sexy underwear displays.
The pics were shared on the brand’s Instagram page, plus a caption that read: “We were so proud to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, to our South Wales Atelier last week, to mark our 11th anniversary, and to celebrate our commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK. Her Royal Highness’s deep understanding of the fashion and textile industry and her genuine curiosity were inspiring for our whole team.”
While there, Anne not only received a tour, but was also shown how the brand creates their jewelry-adorned lingerie. The Telegraph also reported that Anne was a part of conversations about some of the difficulties that come with making lingerie including “censorship of the female body” on social media and also how to ensure that a bra’s underwire is strong enough for larger busts. Per the brand’s founder, Naomi De Haan, Anne was “very cool, very interested in everything,” and “came across as very feminist.” Honestly, we’d expect nothing less.
Still, back to the pics: Can you name a more risqué royal photo op? The fact that Anne just went with it feels par for the course.