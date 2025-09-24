Princess Anne Posed in Front of a Wall of Lingerie & It Might Be the Sexiest Royal Photo Call Yet

The Princess Royal dropped by Edge o’ Beyond in South Wales as part of her role as president of the U.K. Fashion and Textile Association. It was there that she unveiled a royal plaque in a surprising place: Smack dab in the middle of one of the brand’s more sexy underwear displays.

The pics were shared on the brand’s Instagram page, plus a caption that read: “We were so proud to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, to our South Wales Atelier last week, to mark our 11th anniversary, and to celebrate our commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK. Her Royal Highness’s deep understanding of the fashion and textile industry and her genuine curiosity were inspiring for our whole team.”