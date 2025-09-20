Splashy doesn’t even begin to describe the State Visit hosted by the British Royal Family this week in honor of the President and First Lady of the United States. But anytime a world leader pops by the palace to be wined and dined, the part we look forward to the most is the choice of tiaras. At Wednesday night’s state dinner, Princess Anne in particular did not disappoint.
Princess Anne Stuns in Surprise Tiara Choice at State Banquet (& There’s a Hidden Meaning)
As sparkly as it is familiar
In fact, the Princess Royal—who recently celebrated her 75th birthday—selected a surprising yet familiar style. Known as the Pineflower Tiara, it was made by Cartier in the 1930s and originally a gift from Anne’s grandfather, King George VI, as an anniversary present for his wife, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. When Anne got married in 1973 to her first husband, Mark Phillips, it was given to her by her grandmother as a wedding gift, according to the Court Jeweller.
Now, here’s the unexpected part and hidden nod to the past: Anne donned the exact same tiara for President Donald Trump’s State banquet dinner during his first term back in 2019.
It’s certainly a stand-out: Set in platinum, it features diamonds and large, emerald-cut aquamarines alongside pinecone-inspired elements. (Pineflower is another word for pinecone, FYI.) Anne has made alterations to the tiara over the years and likely used pieces of it to create a matching set of earrings, which she also wore to both state banquets (in 2019, but also this week).
Royal buzz had been growing ahead of the visit after the Pineflower Tiara was removed from a display at the V&A Museum. Of course, more than one tiara made an appearance at the banquet dinner with Kate Middleton’s choice to wear the Lover’s Knot Tiara—a favorite of Princess Diana’s—commanding the biggest spotlight.
A glittering occasion certainly calls for glittering tiaras. Like we said, it’s our favorite part.