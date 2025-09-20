Princess Anne Stuns in Surprise Tiara Choice at State Banquet (& There’s a Hidden Meaning)

In fact, the Princess Royal—who recently celebrated her 75th birthday—selected a surprising yet familiar style. Known as the Pineflower Tiara, it was made by Cartier in the 1930s and originally a gift from Anne’s grandfather, King George VI, as an anniversary present for his wife, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. When Anne got married in 1973 to her first husband, Mark Phillips, it was given to her by her grandmother as a wedding gift, according to the Court Jeweller.

Now, here’s the unexpected part and hidden nod to the past: Anne donned the exact same tiara for President Donald Trump’s State banquet dinner during his first term back in 2019.