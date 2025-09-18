Kate Middleton $136k Brooch Used to Be Princess Diana’s Necklace

Another day, another elegant Kate Middleton fashion moment—and this time, the Princess of Wales added a seriously meaningful (and jaw-droppingly valuable) royal heirloom to her look.

On September 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, Princess Catherine wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead coatdress in rich autumnal tones. While the monochromatic look was undeniably stunning, it was her accessory choice that really stole the show.

Pinned delicately to her coat was a historic brooch that dates all the way back to 1863. Originally a necklace belonging to Queen Alexandra, the piece has been passed down through generations—previously worn by Princess Diana and Queen Camilla.