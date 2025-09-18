About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton $136k Brooch Used to Be Princess Diana’s Necklace

The history runs deep

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 18, 2025
3:15pm
KM Brooch
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another day, another elegant Kate Middleton fashion moment—and this time, the Princess of Wales added a seriously meaningful (and jaw-droppingly valuable) royal heirloom to her look.

On September 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, Princess Catherine wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead coatdress in rich autumnal tones. While the monochromatic look was undeniably stunning, it was her accessory choice that really stole the show.

Pinned delicately to her coat was a historic brooch that dates all the way back to 1863. Originally a necklace belonging to Queen Alexandra, the piece has been passed down through generations—previously worn by Princess Diana and Queen Camilla.

Maxwell Stone, a fine jewelry expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, shared more details on the historic piece, stating, “This remarkable brooch features approximately four carats of white diamonds, arranged in 18 individual stones.”

The last time the Princess of Wales wore the brooch, it also featured “a breathtaking three-carat cabochon-cut green emerald pendant,” Stone added. However, for this week’s State Visit, the emerald was noticeably absent. Still, beyond its sparkle, the brooch carries deep symbolism."

“What makes it particularly meaningful is its symbolic connection to both King Charles and Prince William," Stone explains. "At its heart are three diamond-encrusted ostrich feathers, the emblem of the Prince of Wales, a title Charles held before ascending the throne and William holds now.”

KM Brooch
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another interesting detail? The brooch was originally a necklace. According to the jeweler, Queen Camilla was the first royal since Diana to wear the redesigned piece, debuting it at a reception marking Prince Charles’s 50th anniversary as Prince of Wales.

Oh and the whopping price tag? Stone said, "On today’s market, it could be valued at around £100,000 (about $136,000 USD), if not more had it remained in its original necklace form.”

Between the lineage, the sparkle and the symbolism? This isn’t just any brooch—it’s a piece of living royal history. And yes, I’ll be zooming in on every future outfit to see when it pops up again.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

