Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Receive Special Honor in NYC Next Month (and There's a Tie to Kate and Will)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to NYC—and it’s for an incredible cause. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the organization’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 9. The award recognizes their work supporting mental health and creating a safer, more inclusive digital world for young people and families.
But that’s not all. According to a press release, the Archewell Foundation co-founders will also take part in Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival the very next day.The festival supports the nonprofit’s ambitious goal of connecting over 10 million Americans with mental health services through a free digital marketplace over the next decade.