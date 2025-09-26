Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Receive Special Honor in NYC Next Month (and There's a Tie to Kate and Will)

In a statement about receiving the honor, Prince Harry and Meghan shared, “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.”

“As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them,” they continued. “We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

And they’re not the only royals making moves in the mental health space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also continuing their long-standing advocacy, most recently through a new partnership with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, according to BBC.