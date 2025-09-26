About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Receive Special Honor in NYC Next Month (and There's a Tie to Kate and Will)

Congratulations are in order

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 26, 2025
1:37pm
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to NYC—and it’s for an incredible cause. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the organization’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 9. The award recognizes their work supporting mental health and creating a safer, more inclusive digital world for young people and families.

But that’s not all. According to a press release, the Archewell Foundation co-founders will also take part in Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival the very next day.The festival supports the nonprofit’s ambitious goal of connecting over 10 million Americans with mental health services through a free digital marketplace over the next decade.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

In a statement about receiving the honor, Prince Harry and Meghan shared, “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.”

“As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them,” they continued. “We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

And they’re not the only royals making moves in the mental health space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also continuing their long-standing advocacy, most recently through a new partnership with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, according to BBC.

SUZANNE PLUNKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Together, the Prince and Princess of Wales co-funded a two-year pilot program launched in 2025 to bring mental health support to rural and farming communities in Northwest Norfolk. The initiative offers in-person counseling and drop-in sessions to tackle rural isolation and could serve as a model for other programs across the UK.

Looks like these two (royal rift or not) are still in tune.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
