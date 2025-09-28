This Viral 2018 Clip of Prince Harry and Prince William Has the Internet Manifesting a Reunion

When it comes to the royal family, there’s always something buzzing. The latest talk? It’s all about the icy vibes between Prince Harry and Prince William. Ever since Harry recently reunited with their dad, King Charles, for the first time in nearly two years, royal watchers are crossing their fingers for a full-on family reunion.

And now, TikTok is fanning those hopes. An old clip of Harry and William is making the rounds and going viral, with over 1.5 million views and nearly 50K likes. The video shows the brothers on May 18, 2018, just one day before Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, greeting fans in the streets, smiling and looking close.

"I hope that one day the past will be far behind them and they will find each other again, brotherly love," the post was captioned.