About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

This Viral 2018 Clip of Prince Harry and Prince William Has the Internet Manifesting a Reunion

Only time will tell

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 28, 2025
2:00pm
HarryWilliam
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it comes to the royal family, there’s always something buzzing. The latest talk? It’s all about the icy vibes between Prince Harry and Prince William. Ever since Harry recently reunited with their dad, King Charles, for the first time in nearly two years, royal watchers are crossing their fingers for a full-on family reunion.

And now, TikTok is fanning those hopes. An old clip of Harry and William is making the rounds and going viral, with over 1.5 million views and nearly 50K likes. The video shows the brothers on May 18, 2018, just one day before Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, greeting fans in the streets, smiling and looking close.

"I hope that one day the past will be far behind them and they will find each other again, brotherly love," the post was captioned.

People were deep in their feelings about it too. "I love to see them together," one person commented. Another added, "People would absolutely lose their mind, if they both came out like that now. Man, it would be something else. I can still wish." And then there was one who pondered what the late Princess Diana would want, writing, "Their mom would be happy to see them vibing."

Of course, no one really knows what Princess Diana would’ve thought but her biographer, Andrew Morton, offered some insight.

“Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King,” Morton told People. “There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.”

DianaWillHarry
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Harry got candid in a BBC interview and pretty much echoed that same hope.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” the Duke of Sussex said. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious.”

Now that Harry and King Charles have taken steps toward mending their relationship, fans are wondering if William’s next. Is a brotherly reunion on the horizon? Only time will tell.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince Harry Ditches Necklace with Tie to Prince William

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe