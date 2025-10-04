Royal Photographer Captures Gorgeous Black-and-White Photo of Prince William Standing Alone Among the Trees

The powerful photo was taken during a recent event in London, where Prince William attended the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial, hosted by the Humanitarian Memorial Committee. The memorial, created by artist Michael Landy, is the first permanent monument in the world dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives while providing humanitarian aid.

According to Kensington Palace, the memorial recognizes the brave individuals who died helping others during natural disasters, conflicts, famine and other crises. The Palace shared a series of photos and videos from the event, writing, "Launching the Global Humanitarian Memorial today in Gunnersbury Park."

"Recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers is more important than ever," the caption continued. "Their work is critical to the preservation of life and human dignity for millions of people around the world."