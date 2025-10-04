Royal Photographer Captures Gorgeous Black-and-White Photo of Prince William Standing Alone Among the Trees

When it comes to the royal family, there's never a shortage of stunning photos. From King Charles to Kate Middleton, the royal photographers clearly know their subjects’ best angles. And the same goes for Prince William, whether it’s a candid of him in uniform or that now-iconic close-up of him looking effortlessly photogenic. Well, they’ve done it again.
A new photo of the Prince of Wales, 43, set in a striking black-and-white tone, shows him standing at a podium. But what really makes the photo stand out? The perspective. Zoomed out just enough, the composition makes William appear small against a dramatic backdrop of towering trees.