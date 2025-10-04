About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Royal Photographer Captures Gorgeous Black-and-White Photo of Prince William Standing Alone Among the Trees

One word: Wow

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 4, 2025
2:00pm
Prince William
Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to the royal family, there's never a shortage of stunning photos. From King Charles to Kate Middleton, the royal photographers clearly know their subjects’ best angles. And the same goes for Prince William, whether it’s a candid of him in uniform or that now-iconic close-up of him looking effortlessly photogenic. Well, they’ve done it again.

A new photo of the Prince of Wales, 43, set in a striking black-and-white tone, shows him standing at a podium. But what really makes the photo stand out? The perspective. Zoomed out just enough, the composition makes William appear small against a dramatic backdrop of towering trees.

PrinceWilliam
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The powerful photo was taken during a recent event in London, where Prince William attended the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial, hosted by the Humanitarian Memorial Committee. The memorial, created by artist Michael Landy, is the first permanent monument in the world dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives while providing humanitarian aid.

According to Kensington Palace, the memorial recognizes the brave individuals who died helping others during natural disasters, conflicts, famine and  other crises. The Palace shared a series of photos and videos from the event, writing, "Launching the Global Humanitarian Memorial today in Gunnersbury Park."

"Recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers is more important than ever," the caption continued. "Their work is critical to the preservation of life and human dignity for millions of people around the world."

But this isn’t the only time we’re seeing a more emotional side of Prince William. In an upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, he gets candid about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

When host Eugene Levy gently asks if he misses her, William replies, “I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather.” Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022, and Prince Philip died in April 2021.

The full episode drops on October 3.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

