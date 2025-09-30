Prince William Was Photographed with a Major Movie Star (and Kate & the Kids Must Be So Envious)

Oldman also revealed that William’s fandom extends beyond his recent Slow Horses performance. He also shared that he enjoyed his performances in The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour.

Overall, Oldman said the experience left him “very emotional,” but also humbled and flattered. “It compares to nothing else,” he shared. “I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the Academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful.”

As for any conversation about Harry Potter or Sirius Black? As far as we know that only came up outside the walls of Windsor Castle. In conversation with The Standard, Oldman said he’s intrigued by the new series and will certainly watch it, but also acknowledged that, even if he were to be asked, he’s ‘too old for Sirius Black’ now.”

Either way, we’re willing to bet that William, Kate and the kids would line up to see him.