It’s been a Harry Potter-themed week for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Last Friday, Kate Middleton surprised Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a visit to the set of the new Harry Potter-based HBO TV series, which was filming near their home in Great Windsor Park. Today, Prince William held an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he knighted Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, ahem, Sirius Black to those obsessed with the Harry Potter films. (According to reports, the entire Wales fam can’t get enough of the films.)
Prince William Was Photographed with a Major Movie Star (and Kate & the Kids Must Be So Envious)
They’re huge fans
Of course, Oldman is known for a lot more than that—most recently, the English actor’s role playing a veteran M15 agent on Apple TV’s Slow Horses has been generating a lot of buzz. Today’s ceremony recognized Oldman for his services to drama over a nearly 45-year career as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours list.
Afterward, Oldman revealed to The Standard what he and the Prince of Wales discussed as he received the official sword tap on the shoulders confirming his knighthood. Mainly, the fact that William counts himself a fan. “I just want to give you a good wash,” the Prince of Wales apparently joked about how he feels while watching Oldman on-screen. (“Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up OK today,” Oldman said he joked back.)
Oldman also revealed that William’s fandom extends beyond his recent Slow Horses performance. He also shared that he enjoyed his performances in The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour.
Overall, Oldman said the experience left him “very emotional,” but also humbled and flattered. “It compares to nothing else,” he shared. “I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the Academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful.”
As for any conversation about Harry Potter or Sirius Black? As far as we know that only came up outside the walls of Windsor Castle. In conversation with The Standard, Oldman said he’s intrigued by the new series and will certainly watch it, but also acknowledged that, even if he were to be asked, he’s ‘too old for Sirius Black’ now.”
Either way, we’re willing to bet that William, Kate and the kids would line up to see him.