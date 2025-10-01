About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Gets Candid (& a Little Emotional) About His Grandmother in Rare Interview

We're not crying, you are

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 1, 2025
2:40pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s not every day we get a truly candid moment from a royal, especially Prince William, who tends to keep things pretty buttoned-up. But that’s about to change. The Prince of Wales is stepping into the spotlight in a more personal way with an upcoming episode of The Reluctant Traveler, Apple TV+’s travel series hosted by Eugene Levy. And yes, he’s getting real about family, loss and the challenges of the past few years.

In a preview clip from the episode, set to hit the streaming platform on October 3, the conversation between Prince William, 43, and Levy, 78, turns to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Levy gently asks, “Do you miss your grandmother?”

"I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather," William replies. Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 and his grandfather, Prince Philip, died in April 2021.

princewilliamapple
Courtesy of Apple TV+

William goes on to reflect on how much has changed in a short amount of time.

“It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of—you think about them not being here anymore and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her,” he says. “She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.”

He also shares a sweet detail about the Queen’s love for the place, adding, “She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine was a big deal for her, so that’s why she loved it here.”

The episode doesn’t shy away from tough topics either. Prince William gets vulnerable about how difficult the past few years have been for him personally. In a previously shared clip, he opens up and admits, “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had."

princew queen
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

In March 2024, Princess Catherine revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public. By January 2025, she shared the hopeful news that her cancer was in remission following chemotherapy. Around the same time, King Charles also revealed his own cancer diagnosis in early 2024, making it an especially emotional time for the royal family.

"You know, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are,” he adds.The episode isn’t all serious moments, though. Prince William sneaks in a bit of classic dad humor when asked what he does to unwind.

“Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life,” he jokes, referring to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Prince William’s episode of The Reluctant Traveler premieres October 3 on Apple TV+.

