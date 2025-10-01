Prince William Gets Candid (& a Little Emotional) About His Grandmother in Rare Interview

It’s not every day we get a truly candid moment from a royal, especially Prince William, who tends to keep things pretty buttoned-up. But that’s about to change. The Prince of Wales is stepping into the spotlight in a more personal way with an upcoming episode of The Reluctant Traveler, Apple TV+’s travel series hosted by Eugene Levy. And yes, he’s getting real about family, loss and the challenges of the past few years.
In a preview clip from the episode, set to hit the streaming platform on October 3, the conversation between Prince William, 43, and Levy, 78, turns to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Levy gently asks, “Do you miss your grandmother?”
"I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather," William replies. Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 and his grandfather, Prince Philip, died in April 2021.