Prince William Gets Candid (& a Little Emotional) About His Grandmother in Rare Interview

William goes on to reflect on how much has changed in a short amount of time.

“It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of—you think about them not being here anymore and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her,” he says. “She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.”

He also shares a sweet detail about the Queen’s love for the place, adding, “She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine was a big deal for her, so that’s why she loved it here.”

The episode doesn’t shy away from tough topics either. Prince William gets vulnerable about how difficult the past few years have been for him personally. In a previously shared clip, he opens up and admits, “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had."