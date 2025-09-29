Buckingham Palace Just Dropped a Major King Charles & Queen Camilla Update

King Charles has been up and at ’em since wrapping up his summer break at Balmoral. From making an appearance (and looking very sharp) at the Town Hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where he presented the Letters Patent officially granting Royal Charter status to the Port of Barrow to visiting the Oratory of St Philip Neri, where he greeted staff and got a look at the prestigious Cardinal’s Room, the King has been deep in royal duty mode.

And the calendar’s not clearing anytime soon: Buckingham Palace just revealed his next big outing.

In a social media post from the official royal family account, it was confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla are headed to the Holy See.