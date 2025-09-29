About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Buckingham Palace Just Dropped a Major King Charles & Queen Camilla Update

They're on the move

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 29, 2025
3:56pm
KingCharlesIII
Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles has been up and at ’em since wrapping up his summer break at Balmoral. From making an appearance (and looking very sharp) at the Town Hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where he presented the Letters Patent officially granting Royal Charter status to the Port of Barrow to visiting the Oratory of St Philip Neri, where he greeted staff and got a look at the prestigious Cardinal’s Room, the King has been deep in royal duty mode.

And the calendar’s not clearing anytime soon: Buckingham Palace just revealed his next big outing.

In a social media post from the official royal family account, it was confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla are headed to the Holy See.

"Their Majesties will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October, joining Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the Jubilee Year," the post revealed, alongside a striking portrait of the royal couple.

"A Papal Jubilee occurs every 25 years, and is a special time for the Catholic Church," the caption continued.

So, what is the Jubilee Year exactly? The Catholic Jubilee Year, also called the Holy Year, was first established in the 14th century by Pope Boniface VIII and centers around 12 months of forgiveness and reconciliation.

While in the Vatican, the King and Queen will also “celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope.’”

The royal pair were originally set to visit the Vatican back in early April but the trip was postponed due to Pope Francis’s declining health. They went ahead with a state visit to Italy, making stops in Rome and Ravenna.

Charles and Camilla did manage a private visit with Francis on April 9, just two weeks before the first Latin American pope passed away from a stroke and heart failure. They shared a photo of the visit at the time and captioned the pic: “Che occasione speciale,” Italian for “What a special occasion.” No doubt their next visit to the Vatican will be yet another special moment to remember. 

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
