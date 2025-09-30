Kate Middleton Has Another 'Harry Potter' Outing—But This Time, 2 Major Royal Relatives Are Missing

The cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series got a royal surprise this week when they received an unexpected visit from Kate Middleton and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there were two major royals missing from the outing.

According to the Daily Mail, the family toured the set, which included visiting a Hogsmeade Station setup, meeting with members of the cast and watching some scenes being filmed. It was the ultimate day out for any major Harry Potter fan, which the royals have long been. Per the publication, Prince Louis took a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which runs through the woodland that is only a mile from their new home in Forest Lodge.