Kensington Palace Posts Striking Video of Prince William (& I Can't Stop Thinking About His Body Language)

While the post shows the two royals sitting down inside the opulent interiors of Windsor, the video is intercut with impressive views of the castle exterior, as well. But it isn't the beautiful setting that has me doing a double take. Instead, what strikes me most about the video is William's body language.

The future king stands tall and confident as he walks into the castle. In another clip, he is sitting back and listening intently to what the crown prince is saying, appearing both engaged and relaxed.

And I'm not the only one who noticed. Royal fans took to the comment section with one saying, “Looking more like a future king by the day” and another adding, “Prince William is so distinguished and refined it shows in every interaction he has with others!! He’s going to be such a wonderful king and leader of his country.”