Kensington Palace Posts Striking Video of Prince William (& I Can't Stop Thinking About His Body Language)

Just last week, Prince William flew to Scotland to spend some special 1:1 time with his father, King Charles. But now the Duke of Wales is back in action and fulfilling his royal duties closer to home.
Kensington Palace just posted a video of Prince Willam, 43, welcoming the Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, to Windsor Castle. The video shows the duke confidently walking into the royal residence wearing a navy suit and tie before shaking hands with the crown prince, 73, inside.