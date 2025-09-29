About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Posts Striking Video of Prince William (& I Can't Stop Thinking About His Body Language)

I'm not the only one who noticed

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 29, 2025
7:39pm
Prince-William-striking-video-body-language-uni
WPA Pool / Getty Images

Just last week, Prince William flew to Scotland to spend some special 1:1 time with his father, King Charles. But now the Duke of Wales is back in action and fulfilling his royal duties closer to home.

Kensington Palace just posted a video of Prince Willam, 43, welcoming the Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, to Windsor Castle. The video shows the duke confidently walking into the royal residence wearing a navy suit and tie before shaking hands with the crown prince, 73, inside.

While the post shows the two royals sitting down inside the opulent interiors of Windsor, the video is intercut with impressive views of the castle exterior, as well. But it isn't the beautiful setting that has me doing a double take. Instead, what strikes me most about the video is William's body language.

The future king stands tall and confident as he walks into the castle. In another clip, he is sitting back and listening intently to what the crown prince is saying, appearing both engaged and relaxed.

And I'm not the only one who noticed. Royal fans took to the comment section with one saying, “Looking more like a future king by the day” and another adding, “Prince William is so distinguished and refined it shows in every interaction he has with others!! He’s going to be such a wonderful king and leader of his country.”

It's nice to see such a confident version of the duke. Last week, a teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s travel series The Reluctant Traveler featuring none other than Prince William was released. “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” the royal admits to host Eugene Levy. “You know, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

And it’s not hard to understand why. In March 2024, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, went public with her cancer diagnosis. In January 2025, she announced that after undergoing chemotherapy, her cancer was in remission. His father, King Charles, also revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

To say that Prince William has had a challenging couple of years would be an understatement. But as this new clip from the palace clearly shows, he is more than ready to fulfill his royal duties.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

