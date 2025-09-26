About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Prince William Breaks His Silence In Rare TV Interview: "Life Is Sent to Test Us"

It's a candid moment

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 26, 2025
3:17pm
Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

There's nothing like a good royal sighting, whether it's a formal engagement or a surprise walkabout. But what's even better is when we’re invited behind the palace gates, just a little glimpse into what life is actually like for the royals. While those moments are few and far between, we’re getting one very soon thanks to Apple TV+’s travel series The Reluctant Traveler.

The docuseries, now in its third season, is hosted by none other than actor and comedian Eugene Levy , 78, (yes, from Schitt’s Creek). And in an upcoming episode, the Prince of Wales, 43, himself makes a special appearance. A teaser for the episode, titled "Living the Royal Life in the UK," dropped on September 24 and it offers a surprisingly personal moment from Prince William.

In one scene, William and Levy meet up at a cozy local pub and share a pint. It’s here that William opens up about how tough the last couple of years have been.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” he admits. “You know, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

And it’s not hard to understand why. In March 2024, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, went public with her cancer diagnosis. In January 2025, she announced that after undergoing chemotherapy, her cancer was in remission. His father, King Charles, also revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

But it’s not all heavy. The clip also captures some fun, lighter moments between William and Levy. At one point, William greets Eugene at Windsor Castle and offers a casual tour of the royal residence. “We provide this service for everyone,” he jokes. “We do personalized tours everywhere.”

Courtesy of Apple TV+

There’s even a bit of classic dad humor when Eugene asks the prince what he likes to do in his downtime.

“Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life,” he says, referring to his kids—Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, whom he shares with Princess Catherine.

Prince William’s episode of The Reluctant Traveler hits Apple TV+ on October 3

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

