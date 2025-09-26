Prince William Breaks His Silence In Rare TV Interview: "Life Is Sent to Test Us"

In one scene, William and Levy meet up at a cozy local pub and share a pint. It’s here that William opens up about how tough the last couple of years have been.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” he admits. “You know, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

And it’s not hard to understand why. In March 2024, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, went public with her cancer diagnosis. In January 2025, she announced that after undergoing chemotherapy, her cancer was in remission. His father, King Charles, also revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

But it’s not all heavy. The clip also captures some fun, lighter moments between William and Levy. At one point, William greets Eugene at Windsor Castle and offers a casual tour of the royal residence. “We provide this service for everyone,” he jokes. “We do personalized tours everywhere.”