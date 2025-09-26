Prince William Breaks His Silence In Rare TV Interview: "Life Is Sent to Test Us"

There's nothing like a good royal sighting, whether it's a formal engagement or a surprise walkabout. But what's even better is when we’re invited behind the palace gates, just a little glimpse into what life is actually like for the royals. While those moments are few and far between, we’re getting one very soon thanks to Apple TV+’s travel series The Reluctant Traveler.
The docuseries, now in its third season, is hosted by none other than actor and comedian Eugene Levy , 78, (yes, from Schitt’s Creek). And in an upcoming episode, the Prince of Wales, 43, himself makes a special appearance. A teaser for the episode, titled "Living the Royal Life in the UK," dropped on September 24 and it offers a surprisingly personal moment from Prince William.