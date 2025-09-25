Kate Middleton Does Signature Parenting Move (And I Noticed a Poignant Detail)

A scroll through the Prince and Princess of Wales’ recap post, there's a photo of Princess Catherine kneeling in front of a group of children, purse placed beside her, gently holding a student’s hand.

And if you looked closely at the photos, something else stood out—both royals were wearing friendship bracelets. While friendship bracelets aren’t exactly new, they’ve taken on fresh meaning thanks to the Taylor Swift fandom. Inspired by lyrics from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” they’ve become a staple at her Eras Tour shows.

William and Catherine received theirs while meeting with Bebe’s mother, Lauren King. The matching bracelets read “Bebe’s Hive,” a tribute to the grief support charity created in Bebe’s memory. The detail was especially meaningful, since the tragic attack happened during a Taylor Swift–themed dance class.