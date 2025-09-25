About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Does Signature Parenting Move (And I Noticed a Poignant Detail)

And now I can't unsee it

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 25, 2025
8:12pm
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

There are plenty of classic hacks that we all swear by—whether it’s fashion tips like sandwich dressing, cooking tricks like salting everything or beauty go-to’s like quick-dry nail tips. But one trick Kate Middleton is especially known for (and one that other royals have used too) is her parenting move.

She often crouches down to a child’s eye level—a small gesture that builds trust and helps kids feel more comfortable. That signature move was front and center during her recent visit to Southport, where she showed support for those impacted by the tragic July 2024 knife attack at a children’s dance class. The heartbreaking event took the lives of three young victims: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

A scroll through the Prince and Princess of Wales’ recap post, there's a photo of Princess Catherine kneeling in front of a group of children, purse placed beside her, gently holding a student’s hand.

And if you looked closely at the photos, something else stood out—both royals were wearing friendship bracelets. While friendship bracelets aren’t exactly new, they’ve taken on fresh meaning thanks to the Taylor Swift fandom. Inspired by lyrics from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” they’ve become a staple at her Eras Tour shows.

William and Catherine received theirs while meeting with Bebe’s mother, Lauren King. The matching bracelets read “Bebe’s Hive,” a tribute to the grief support charity created in Bebe’s memory. The detail was especially meaningful, since the tragic attack happened during a Taylor Swift–themed dance class.

The couple wore their bracelets for the rest of the day, which included a visit to a new playground at Churchtown Primary—Bebe and Alice’s school—where Prince William gave a heartfelt speech to the families and students.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

