Kate Middleton Does Signature Parenting Move (And I Noticed a Poignant Detail)

There are plenty of classic hacks that we all swear by—whether it’s fashion tips like sandwich dressing, cooking tricks like salting everything or beauty go-to’s like quick-dry nail tips. But one trick Kate Middleton is especially known for (and one that other royals have used too) is her parenting move.
She often crouches down to a child’s eye level—a small gesture that builds trust and helps kids feel more comfortable. That signature move was front and center during her recent visit to Southport, where she showed support for those impacted by the tragic July 2024 knife attack at a children’s dance class. The heartbreaking event took the lives of three young victims: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.