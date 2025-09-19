About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Why Kate Middleton & Prince William's Body Language Looks Awfully Familiar

They're nothing if not consistent

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 19, 2025
3:00pm
KateMIddletonPrinceWilliam BodyLangugage
Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to body language, yes, we know it often speaks way louder than the actual words we say. Need some recent examples? Just look at Prince Harry after his reunion with King Charles or even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their first joint podcast appearance. It revealed way more than any of the words that were spoken.

The other interesting thing about body language is that we often don’t even realize we’re doing it and we tend to repeat the same motions in different situations. Case in point: Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for a State Visit earlier this week. During the outing, Catherine’s body language spoke volumes—but one move in particular stood out because it’s pretty much her signature: tucking her hair behind her ear.

KateMiddleton BL
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the photo above, we see the royal doing just that as she and William leave after U.S. President Donald Trump and King Charles III reviewed the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. It’s a move she also did earlier this month while meeting with members of the Women’s Institute and it dates all the way back to her first official visit to Cambridge in 2012.

Princess Catherine wasn’t the only one leaning on her go-to gestures. Prince William reverted to one of his as well: crossing his hands in front of his body. It’s clearly seen in the photo from the State Visit. Similar to his wife, it’s a move we’ve seen from him on numerous occasions, including during a visit to Homewards—a charity that’s part of the Royal Foundation, aimed at ending homelessness.

PrinceWilliam BL
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Whether it’s tucking hair or crossing arms, one thing’s for certain: this couple is totally in sync. While their moves were different, they shared the same instinct—reverting to their own signature body language.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Sweet Moment of Affection Between Kate Middleton and King Charles Is Caught on Camera

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe