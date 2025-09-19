Why Kate Middleton & Prince William's Body Language Looks Awfully Familiar

When it comes to body language, yes, we know it often speaks way louder than the actual words we say. Need some recent examples? Just look at Prince Harry after his reunion with King Charles or even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their first joint podcast appearance. It revealed way more than any of the words that were spoken.

The other interesting thing about body language is that we often don’t even realize we’re doing it and we tend to repeat the same motions in different situations. Case in point: Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for a State Visit earlier this week. During the outing, Catherine’s body language spoke volumes—but one move in particular stood out because it’s pretty much her signature: tucking her hair behind her ear.