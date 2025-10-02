Prince William Breaks His Silence with Personally Signed Message (& There’s a Connection to Harry)

But William wasn’t the only one to publicly pay tribute to Goodall and her work. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also released a joint statement, shared by People: “Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt. She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

The message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex references a June 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage where Prince Harry is said to have interviewed her for a piece that was to be included in Meghan’s guest edited edition of British Vogue. (Archie was born in May that same year.) Later on, Goodall spoke with the Daily Mail about that visit: “Meghan came in to listen with Archie,” she shared. “He was very tiny and very sleepy—not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.”

The joint statements mark a surprise and meaningful overlap for the brothers, who have been estranged from each other for quite some time. Still, Goodall was a longtime friend of the royal family, including King Charles, who had the privilege of making Goodall a Dame in 2004 when he was still the Prince of Wales.

Bottom line: The loss of Goodall is significant, but it’s nice to see William & Harry both honoring her work.