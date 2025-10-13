Kate Middleton Reveals What Prince Louis Wants to Be When He Grows Up

In fact, there was one moment in particular that had her thinking of her kids during the royal occasion. It happened during the flight simulation, when she took the controls to perform a ‘loop the loop,’ which is a special (and complicated) aircraft maneuver—and one that led Catherine to imply that her kids, especially Louis, would be jealous of her chance to be in the driver’s seat.

Of course, Louis has plenty of family to turn to when it comes to asking questions about a career with the RAF. Prince William worked as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot during the early days of his marriage. That’s not all: Catherine’s late grandfather, Peter Middleton, was an RAF fighter pilot who served in World War II and also as Prince Philip’s co-pilot during a two-month tour of South America in 1962, per The Sun. (No doubt there are stories Catherine can share with Louis about that experience.)