Kate Middleton Wore a Plaid Suit But It’s What She Didn’t Wear That Raised Eyebrows

In case you missed it, Kate Middleton hit a royal milestone last week. On October 2, Princess Catherine, 43, made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire in her new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, an honorary title passed down to her by King Charles back in August 2023.

The visit offered a behind-the-scenes look at the airbase’s daily operations and its critical role in national defense. But while the day was packed with military briefings, high-tech simulators and Typhoon jets, it was a brief and charming exchange with a group of young fans that captured headlines and hearts.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales looked effortlessly polished in a tailored plaid suit by British designer Bella Freud. She kept her look comfortable yet smart, which felt fitting given the hands-on nature of the visit. But, according to Vanity Fair, some younger attendees had questions—specifically, where was the princess’s signature gown?