Kate Middleton Wore a Plaid Suit But It’s What She Didn’t Wear That Raised Eyebrows

The kids had questions

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2025
4:31pm
James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Kate Middleton hit a royal milestone last week. On October 2, Princess Catherine, 43, made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire in her new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, an honorary title passed down to her by King Charles back in August 2023.

The visit offered a behind-the-scenes look at the airbase’s daily operations and its critical role in national defense. But while the day was packed with military briefings, high-tech simulators and Typhoon jets, it was a brief and charming exchange with a group of young fans that captured headlines and hearts.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales looked effortlessly polished in a tailored plaid suit by British designer Bella Freud. She kept her look comfortable yet smart, which felt fitting given the hands-on nature of the visit. But, according to Vanity Fair, some younger attendees had questions—specifically, where was the princess’s signature gown?

James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While mingling with a group of children whose families live on or near the base, Catherine reportedly noticed the little ones were dressed to the nines. “Where is my dress? If I had known…” she joked warmly, according to the outlet.

Sure, a ballgown would’ve been iconic but her choice of outfit made perfect sense for the day’s schedule. Princess Catherine spent time with the Quick Reaction Alert team, one of the U.K.’s 24/7 defense units responsible for protecting national airspace. She also explored the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, which uses advanced simulators to prep pilots for real-world missions.

Notably, the visit also had a personal connection: Prince William previously served in the RAF as a search and rescue pilot. Catherine’s new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore ties her more closely to that legacy.

Before leaving, she met with the station’s Welfare Team, chatted with RAF personnel and connected with families supporting service members. From the high-tech simulations to the heartfelt conversations, her debut visit was both meaningful and memorable.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
