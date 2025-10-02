About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Just Marked a Major Royal First (& It Has a Special Link to Prince William)

It's been two years in the making

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 2, 2025
3:04pm
KateMiddleton RAF
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After so many years as a royal, it’s hard to imagine there’s much Kate Middleton hasn’t experienced. From visiting the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series to snapping behind-the-scenes pics with her favorite rugby team, the Red Roses, she’s had some seriously cool moments. But on a recent outing, the Princess of Wales checked off a major first, this time, in one of her new royal roles.

On October 2, Princess Catherine, 43, made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in her new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. The visit gave her a closer look at the base’s operations, which holds special meaning since Prince William also served in the RAF as a search and rescue pilot.

KateMiddletonNewRole
James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the visit, the Princess of Wales got an overview of the station’s recent missions, including their NATO support work in Poland. She also met with the Quick Reaction Alert team, one of the U.K.’s around-the-clock units that protects national airspace, and checked out a Typhoon jet up close, according to People.

The royal also explored the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, where pilots train for real-world missions using advanced simulation tech. To round out the day, she spent time with the station’s Welfare Team, chatted with RAF personnel about their roles and connected with families who support service members behind the scenes.

Back in August 2023, King Charles appointed Princess Catherine as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby as part of a bigger reshuffling of military roles across the royal family.

KateMiddletonRAFNew
James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Along with that title, she also became Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards. But the RAF Coningsby role has a personal twist: it’s the same base Prince William was linked to when Queen Elizabeth gave him an honorary role there in 2008.

Now, both the Prince and Princess of Wales share official ties to the station.

