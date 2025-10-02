Kate Middleton Just Marked a Major Royal First (& It Has a Special Link to Prince William)

After so many years as a royal, it’s hard to imagine there’s much Kate Middleton hasn’t experienced. From visiting the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series to snapping behind-the-scenes pics with her favorite rugby team, the Red Roses, she’s had some seriously cool moments. But on a recent outing, the Princess of Wales checked off a major first, this time, in one of her new royal roles.
On October 2, Princess Catherine, 43, made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in her new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. The visit gave her a closer look at the base’s operations, which holds special meaning since Prince William also served in the RAF as a search and rescue pilot.