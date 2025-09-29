King Charles Follows in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps with Personally Signed Royal Message

When it comes to the royal family's social media, it’s usually full of event recaps, stunning shots from recent engagements and updates—like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming state visit. But it's rare to see a truly personal message from a royal, unless it's marking a national holiday or responding to a somber event. That’s why King Charles's latest note feels so refreshing.
On September 27, the King shared a warm message of encouragement to the women’s rugby teams competing in the World Cup final. Alongside a simple image of a rugby ball resting on grass, the message read, “My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women’s Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.”