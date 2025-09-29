King Charles Follows in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps with Personally Signed Royal Message

He continued, “What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride.”

The King wrapped up the note by writing, “May the best team win and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch. Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all. Charles R.”

Interestingly, King Charles’s message came just weeks after Princess Catherine shared her own words of encouragement to the Red Roses.

Back in August, the Princess of Wales reposted the team’s game-day announcement to her Instagram Stories and added, “Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil!”