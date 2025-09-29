About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
King Charles Follows in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps with Personally Signed Royal Message

That's...different

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 29, 2025
6:59pm
Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to the royal family's social media, it’s usually full of event recaps, stunning shots from recent engagements and updates—like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming state visit. But it's rare to see a truly personal message from a royal, unless it's marking a national holiday or responding to a somber event. That’s why King Charles's latest note feels so refreshing.

On September 27, the King shared a warm message of encouragement to the women’s rugby teams competing in the World Cup final. Alongside a simple image of a rugby ball resting on grass, the message read, “My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women’s Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.”

He continued, “What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride.”

The King wrapped up the note by writing, “May the best team win and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch. Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all. Charles R.”

Interestingly, King Charles’s message came just weeks after Princess Catherine shared her own words of encouragement to the Red Roses.

Back in August, the Princess of Wales reposted the team’s game-day announcement to her Instagram Stories and added, “Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil!”

She signed off with her signature “C.”

We love seeing these personal touches from the royal fam. And in case you're wondering how it all played out on Saturday? England beat Canada 33–13.

