Prince William Posts Huge Announcement Alongside Video of Him Walking Alone in a Field

The video shows the Prince of Wales taking a solo stroll through a field, meandering under a majestic oak tree. In fact, this gentle giant holds much significance for the royal, who explains: "I sat under this oak tree five years ago, soon after we launched The Earthshot Prize. The planet, the only home we have, needed our help," he recalls. "The scientists made it clear that we had to make significant changes by 2030. Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was 7, Charlotte 5 and Louis 2. The thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away."

Prince William is then shown, dressed casually but sharply in a brown sweater, navy chinos, sneakers and a blue button down, sitting within the tree's roots as he talks about The Earthshot Prize's accomplishments and soft launches this year's finalists.

"The Earthshot Prize was founded because this decade matters. 2030 is a threshold by which future generations will judge us," he says. "It is the point at which our actions, or lack of them, will have shaped forever the trajectory of our planet. I am deeply proud of what The Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years, and I'm enormously excited for the next five."