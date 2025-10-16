Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Recent Outing Is Serving Perfect Fall Weekend Vibes

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed at Long Meadow Cider on October 14, picking green apples straight from the orchard. They filled their wicker baskets and also joined in on other apple-themed activities, like sipping fresh cider and even making potato and apple cake. And they looked so happy doing it (which definitely says something about their relationship and overall bond).

The fall fun was part of a day trip where the royal couple visited groups focused on boosting creativity and entrepreneurship among young people in rural communities. And Prince William switched things up style-wise for the outing.

He’s pretty much known for sticking to his signature navy wardrobe. But this time, he went for a brown jacket and was still looking sharp.