About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Recent Outing Is Serving Perfect Fall Weekend Vibes

BRB, making plans stat

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 16, 2025
5:11pm
PrinceWill Kate
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

'Tis the season—and no, I’m not talking about Christmas (though, seriously, how is that creeping up so fast?). I mean fall. We’re a month into it, which means all the cozy activities are in full swing: pumpkin patches, apple picking, cider sipping and more. And yes, even the royals are getting in on it.

Prince William and Princess Catherine, both 43, recently took a trip to Northern Ireland. Their day was packed with official visits to local organizations, but they wrapped it up with some classic autumn fun that had me instantly googling where I could do the same near me.

GettyImages 2241018761 1
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed at Long Meadow Cider on October 14, picking green apples straight from the orchard. They filled their wicker baskets and also joined in on other apple-themed activities, like sipping fresh cider and even making potato and apple cake. And they looked so happy doing it (which definitely says something about their relationship and overall bond).

The fall fun was part of a day trip where the royal couple visited groups focused on boosting creativity and entrepreneurship among young people in rural communities. And Prince William switched things up style-wise for the outing.

He’s pretty much known for sticking to his signature navy wardrobe. But this time, he went for a brown jacket and was still looking sharp.

GettyImages 2241018227
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Catherine wore a black mock-neck top layered under a tan sweater and topped with a dark green coat. As for her hair? Styled in her signature loose curls with a slightly off-center part.

So now, thanks to the Prince and Princess of Wales, I’ve got both my fall activity list and outfit inspo sorted.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

New Black-and-White Photo Shows Prince William & Kate Middleton Walking Alone—& She's Grabbing Her Engagement Ring

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe