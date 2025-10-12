Kate Middleton’s Going Viral Thanks to This Awkward Interview Clip That Just Resurfaced

That cheeky sense of humor? Clearly still going strong. Just this month, Princess Catherine made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire as the new Royal Honorary Air Commodore, a title handed down from King Charles in August 2023.

While chatting with a group of kids from families near the base, she noticed their fancy outfits and joked, “Where is my dress? If I had known…,” according to Vanity Fair.

And the laughs didn’t stop there. Back in July, during the French state visit, the Princess of Wales shared a playful moment at Windsor Castle with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Standing in front of a portrait of young King Louis XIV, she quipped, “I should know,” according to Hello! magazine. (Catherine studied Art History in school and her youngest son is named Prince Louis.)