Kate Middleton’s Going Viral Thanks to This Awkward Interview Clip That Just Resurfaced

When it comes to the royal family, there’s always something making headlines. From King Charles’s new portrait and documentary project to Prince William getting refreshingly real on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, the royals never stop giving us content. But this time, the spotlight is on Kate Middleton and it’s not about anything new like her recent heartfelt essay on human connection. It’s all about a throwback… a 15-year-old interview that’s gone viral.
A clip from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 2010 engagement interview has been making serious waves on TikTok, racking up over 2.5 million views and nearly 500K likes in less than a week. In the video, Princess Catherine is asked if she had a poster of Prince William on her university dorm room wall. Before she can answer, William jumps in with, “It wasn’t just one, there was like 10, 20 of them.” To which Catherine fires back with classic sass: “He wishes. No, I had the Levi’s guy on my wall. Not a picture of William.”