About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton’s Going Viral Thanks to This Awkward Interview Clip That Just Resurfaced

I almost forgot about this

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 12, 2025
3:00pm
Kate Middleton Viral
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to the royal family, there’s always something making headlines. From King Charles’s new portrait and documentary project to Prince William getting refreshingly real on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, the royals never stop giving us content. But this time, the spotlight is on Kate Middleton and it’s not about anything new like her recent heartfelt essay on human connection. It’s all about a throwback… a 15-year-old interview that’s gone viral.

A clip from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 2010 engagement interview has been making serious waves on TikTok, racking up over 2.5 million views and nearly 500K likes in less than a week. In the video, Princess Catherine is asked if she had a poster of Prince William on her university dorm room wall. Before she can answer, William jumps in with, “It wasn’t just one, there was like 10, 20 of them.” To which Catherine fires back with classic sass: “He wishes. No, I had the Levi’s guy on my wall. Not a picture of William.”

That cheeky sense of humor? Clearly still going strong. Just this month, Princess Catherine made her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire as the new Royal Honorary Air Commodore, a title handed down from King Charles in August 2023.

While chatting with a group of kids from families near the base, she noticed their fancy outfits and joked, “Where is my dress? If I had known…,” according to Vanity Fair.

And the laughs didn’t stop there. Back in July, during the French state visit, the Princess of Wales shared a playful moment at Windsor Castle with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Standing in front of a portrait of young King Louis XIV, she quipped, “I should know,” according to Hello! magazine. (Catherine studied Art History in school and her youngest son is named Prince Louis.)

Whether it’s a viral throwback or a lighthearted royal moment, Princess Catheine’s charm and wit are totally timeless.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton’s Iconic Petal Pink Sweater Is Back, But With a Modern Diana-Esque Flourish

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe