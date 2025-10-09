Kate Middleton Sounds the Alarm on Screen Time in a Powerful New Essay

The caption continued, “Children who are raised in environments rooted in love, safety and dignity are better able to develop the social and emotional scaffolding required to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves.”

And in a quote that feels especially timely, the Princess added,

“Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there—because that is where love begins.”

The essay emphasizes that strong human connection—not success, productivity or staying constantly busy—is the true secret to happiness and health. But in a world dominated by screens and constant distractions, those relationships are harder to nurture, especially during early childhood. The takeaway? Real connection takes presence, attention and intentional time together.