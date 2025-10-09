Kate Middleton Sounds the Alarm on Screen Time in a Powerful New Essay

When it comes to Kate Middleton, we know the causes that truly matter to her—mental health, early childhood development and nature, to name a few. And now, she’s deepening the conversation in a new essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World.
On October 9, Kensington Palace shared an excerpt from the essay, which was co-written with Professor Robert Waldinger, director of the decades-long Harvard Study of Adult Development. Alongside a carousel of images showing the Princess of Wales, 43, interacting with children, the joint post with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood read, “If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.”