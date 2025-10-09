Striking New King Charles Portrait Has a Huge Kate Middleton Connection

Sure, royal photos are a dime a dozen but there’s just something about an official royal portrait that hits differently. Case in point: Princess Anne’s stunning 75th birthday portrait earlier this year or those sweet snapshots of the Wales kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) that always feel a little more elevated than your average family pic.

Now, it’s King Charles’s turn in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, October 8, Buckingham Palace released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, taken back in July 2025 at the Arboretum at Highgrove House in Tetbury, England. In the photo, the 76-year-old king is seen wearing a tan suit with a white shirt, a red patterned scarf and a coordinating pocket square. The background is a dreamy blur of lush greenery and Charles rests both hands on his cane while offering a soft, knowing smile.