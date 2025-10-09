About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Striking New King Charles Portrait Has a Huge Kate Middleton Connection

It runs in the family

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 9, 2025
3:17pm
Sure, royal photos are a dime a dozen but there’s just something about an official royal portrait that hits differently. Case in point: Princess Anne’s stunning 75th birthday portrait earlier this year or those sweet snapshots of the Wales kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) that always feel a little more elevated than your average family pic.

Now, it’s King Charles’s turn in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, October 8, Buckingham Palace released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, taken back in July 2025 at the Arboretum at Highgrove House in Tetbury, England. In the photo, the 76-year-old king is seen wearing a tan suit with a white shirt, a red patterned scarf and a coordinating pocket square. The background is a dreamy blur of lush greenery and Charles rests both hands on his cane while offering a soft, knowing smile.

But beyond the royal vibes and subtle styling, there’s one small detail that bears a connection to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. The photo was snapped by none other than royal photographer Millie Pilkington, who’s been behind the lens for many of the Princess of Wales’s most iconic moments.

Pilkington is best known for capturing Prince William and Princess Catherine’s wedding portraits and she’s continued to photograph the couple and their children through the years, especially for milestone family moments.

So, it’s no surprise she was tapped to shoot this particular portrait—especially since it’s tied to King Charles’s upcoming Amazon documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. The film explores his lifelong dedication to the environment and the philosophy of harmony.

“This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice…” the King said in a statement.

The documentary is set to premiere on Prime Video in early 2026.

