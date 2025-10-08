King Charles's Brother Follows in Their Father's Footsteps with Major New Role

There’s been no shortage of royal connections lately, from King Charles photos that serve Princess Anne energy, to Kate Middleton’s new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. Whether subtle or not, these nods to family ties keep popping up. The latest one? A sweet tribute from King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Edward.

Buckingham Palace recently spotlighted the Duke of Edinburgh’s latest outing and it comes with a touching connection to their late father, Prince Philip.

In an Instagram carousel shared on October 8, Prince Edward is seen fully immersed in a game of cricket, looking completely in his element. Other photos show him smiling, chatting and engaging warmly with participants throughout the day.