King Charles's Brother Follows in Their Father's Footsteps with Major New Role

And it's a fun one

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 8, 2025
6:04pm
KingCharles PrinceEdward
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There’s been no shortage of royal connections lately, from King Charles photos that serve Princess Anne energy, to Kate Middleton’s new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. Whether subtle or not, these nods to family ties keep popping up. The latest one? A sweet tribute from King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Edward.

Buckingham Palace recently spotlighted the Duke of Edinburgh’s latest outing and it comes with a touching connection to their late father, Prince Philip.

In an Instagram carousel shared on October 8, Prince Edward is seen fully immersed in a game of cricket, looking completely in his element. Other photos show him smiling, chatting and engaging warmly with participants throughout the day.

"Bowled over by the @LordsTaverners national cricket programmes," the caption began.

"The Duke of Edinburgh visited The Oval Cricket Ground to see the charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action," it continued. "His Royal Highness joined a game of table cricket – an accessible version of the game played in special educational needs and disability schools across the UK."

The final slide in the post post ties it all together with a throwback photo of Prince Philip himself, along with a caption explaining the heartfelt connection between father and son.

"The Duke was named Patron of the Lord’s Taverners earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who became the founding Patron and 12th man in 1950 — a role he held for 71 years," the Palace wrote.

Prince Edward has been keeping busy with royal duties lately.

Just last month, he and Duchess Sophie embarked on a five-day visit to Japan, where they met with the Emperor and Empress, took part in a ceremonial tree planting, and even attended a sumo wrestling match.

