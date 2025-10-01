About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Princess Anne Follows in Prince Harry's Footsteps with Surprise Visit

Like nephew, like aunt?

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 1, 2025
4:17pm
Princess Anne
Darren Staples/Getty Images

When you're a royal, there are a few go-to moves that seem to get passed down, or at least quietly borrowed, from one family member to another. Whether it’s fashion choices, parenting strategies or public gestures, sometimes it’s just easier to stick with what works. As the saying goes: if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

And it looks like Princess Anne is embracing that mindset with her latest public appearance.

The Princess Royal, 75, recently made a visit to Ukraine on September 30, just a few weeks after her nephew, Prince Harry, made headlines for his own surprise trip to the country. The royal family shared several photos from Anne’s visit on their official Instagram, including a notable meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Over on the royal family’s website, the palace offered more details on the purpose of her visit.

According to the official statement, “The Princess Royal has visited Ukraine, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, demonstrating solidarity with the children and families living through the Russian invasion and highlighting the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict.”

While in Kyiv, Princess Anne met with President Zelenskyy to discuss the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine and its resistance efforts. She also visited the historic St. Sofia’s Cathedral and paid tribute at the Children’s Memorial, where she laid a small toy bear in honor of the many young lives lost since the start of the war.

In addition, she met with female members of the Police and Armed Forces to learn about their work protecting women and children in conflict zones.

PrincessAnneUkraine
Thomas Peter - Pool/Getty Images

Her visit comes shortly after Prince Harry’s own trip to Ukraine, which was made at the invitation of the Ukrainian government.

His visit focused on launching new rehabilitation initiatives for injured veterans through the Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his longtime support for service members.

So, is this a case of "like nephew, like aunt"? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure, when it comes to showing up for Ukraine, both royals are making their support clear.

