Princess Anne Follows in Prince Harry's Footsteps with Surprise Visit

When you're a royal, there are a few go-to moves that seem to get passed down, or at least quietly borrowed, from one family member to another. Whether it’s fashion choices, parenting strategies or public gestures, sometimes it’s just easier to stick with what works. As the saying goes: if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

And it looks like Princess Anne is embracing that mindset with her latest public appearance.

The Princess Royal, 75, recently made a visit to Ukraine on September 30, just a few weeks after her nephew, Prince Harry, made headlines for his own surprise trip to the country. The royal family shared several photos from Anne’s visit on their official Instagram, including a notable meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Over on the royal family’s website, the palace offered more details on the purpose of her visit.