Camera Captures Striking King Charles Photo with a Surprising Link to Princess Anne

Let’s be real, when it comes to royal photos, we’re never exactly starved for content. From timeless black-and-white portraits of Kate Middleton to candid shots of Prince William in action and even the occasional solo moment from Duchess Sophie, the royal family just keeps delivering. And now, King Charles III has joined the ranks with a new candid photo.
The monarch, 76, stepped out for a reception honoring the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) at Clarence House on September 30 and cameras captured Charles looking genuinely thrilled with his mouth wide open mid-laugh, white hair slicked back. But the real scene-stealer? His bold, orange sunglasses.