About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Camera Captures Striking King Charles Photo with a Surprising Link to Princess Anne

The sibling similarities are showing

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 30, 2025
2:46pm
Charles and Anne
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Let’s be real, when it comes to royal photos, we’re never exactly starved for content. From timeless black-and-white portraits of Kate Middleton to candid shots of Prince William in action and even the occasional solo moment from Duchess Sophie, the royal family just keeps delivering. And now, King Charles III has joined the ranks with a new candid photo.

The monarch, 76, stepped out for a reception honoring the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) at Clarence House on September 30 and cameras captured Charles looking genuinely thrilled with his mouth wide open mid-laugh, white hair slicked back. But the real scene-stealer? His bold, orange sunglasses.

Charles Sunglasses
Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

The vibrant pop of color really stands out, especially against the sleek dark lenses and his otherwise polished pinstripe suit. The shades appear to be from Moscot, a heritage eyewear brand based in New York City and the style is likely the Lemtosh Sun.

While Charles is definitely looking every bit of chic in the accessory, he may not have come up with this fashion-forward moment all on his own. In fact, he might’ve borrowed a bit of style inspo from his sister, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne, often dubbed the "hardest-working royal," has carved out her own lane in the fashion world and that includes a serious sunglasses game. Earlier this year, she turned heads during a commemorative service at the Çanakkale Martyrs' Memorial marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

PrincessAnneSunglasses
Mustafa Yilmaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

For the occasion, she wore a timeless navy suit with tan checkered details and topped it off with a pair of sporty, almost futuristic-looking sunnies. According to The Independent, her pair was the Adidas Team Great Britain merch. It was unexpected, Y2K-adjacent and surprisingly cool.

Now, sunglasses may not be front-page royal news but it’s safe to say both King Charles and Princess Anne are feeling the sporty accessory trend of 2025 and they’re pulling it off.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

King Charles Follows in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps with Personally Signed Royal Message

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe