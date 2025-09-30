Camera Captures Striking King Charles Photo with a Surprising Link to Princess Anne

The vibrant pop of color really stands out, especially against the sleek dark lenses and his otherwise polished pinstripe suit. The shades appear to be from Moscot, a heritage eyewear brand based in New York City and the style is likely the Lemtosh Sun.

While Charles is definitely looking every bit of chic in the accessory, he may not have come up with this fashion-forward moment all on his own. In fact, he might’ve borrowed a bit of style inspo from his sister, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne, often dubbed the "hardest-working royal," has carved out her own lane in the fashion world and that includes a serious sunglasses game. Earlier this year, she turned heads during a commemorative service at the Çanakkale Martyrs' Memorial marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.