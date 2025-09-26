Princess Anne Wears Unique Brooch at Royal Outing (But It's Her Other Accessory I Can't Stop Thinking About)

As one of the hardest-working royals, it’s no surprise to see Princess Anne out and about, fulfilling her duties and doing it with serious style. Whether she’s wearing an elegant navy wrap dress or a bold tangerine look, the Princess Royal knows how to turn heads. Her accessories? Often scene-stealers on their own (hello, $4 million tiara and signature brooches). And her latest outing proves the streak continues.

Princess Anne, 75, was recently photographed while visiting The Naval Children’s Charity in celebration of its 200th anniversary. For the occasion, she wore a classic navy skirt paired with a mint green jacket. She finished the look with a scarf and one of her signature brooches. The sparkling heart-shaped brooch (rumored to be a gift from her grandkids) made its debut when the Princess Royal visited Alexandra Dock at Belfast Harbour back in April 2023, according to Hello!.

But the unexpected standout? Her navy gloves.