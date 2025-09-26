About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Princess Anne Wears Unique Brooch at Royal Outing (But It's Her Other Accessory I Can't Stop Thinking About)

And I might have to follow suit

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 26, 2025
5:24pm
PrincessAnne
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

As one of the hardest-working royals, it’s no surprise to see Princess Anne out and about, fulfilling her duties and doing it with serious style. Whether she’s wearing an elegant navy wrap dress or a bold tangerine look, the Princess Royal knows how to turn heads. Her accessories? Often scene-stealers on their own (hello, $4 million tiara and signature brooches). And her latest outing proves the streak continues.

Princess Anne, 75, was recently photographed while visiting The Naval Children’s Charity in celebration of its 200th anniversary. For the occasion, she wore a classic navy skirt paired with a mint green jacket. She finished the look with a scarf and one of her signature brooches. The sparkling heart-shaped brooch (rumored to be a gift from her grandkids) made its debut when the Princess Royal visited Alexandra Dock at Belfast Harbour back in April 2023, according to Hello!.

But the unexpected standout? Her navy gloves.

PrincessAnneGloves
Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In one photo, she’s even seen shaking hands while wearing them. According to The Mirror, gloves are a go-to for Anne, not just for style, but to avoid direct contact and minimize exposure to germs. Practical and polished.

Earlier this month, she rocked the same accessory during a rather unexpected royal visit. The Princess was photographed touring the workshop of luxury lingerie brand Edge o’ Beyond in South Wales, where she dropped by in her role as president of the U.K. Fashion and Textile Association. While there, she unveiled a commemorative royal plaque, right in the middle of one of the brand’s racier underwear displays.

PAG eecaca
Gareth Chaney/PA Images via Getty Images

Edge o’ Beyond shared photos of the visit on Instagram, along with a caption that read: “We were so proud to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal…to mark our 11th anniversary, and to celebrate our commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK. Her Royal Highness’s deep understanding of the fashion and textile industry and her genuine curiosity were inspiring for our whole team.”

Whether she's donning a chic brooch close to her heart or elegant gloves for a smart reason, Princess Anne knows how to dress to impress.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
