Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward Just Attended a Sumo Match in Japan—Yes, Really

It’s no surprise to see the royals jetting around the world handling official duties. But what is surprising (and fun to watch) is the variety of activities they get into while abroad. Take Prince William and Kate Middleton getting their hands dirty during a trip to Scotland, for example. Now, it’s Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward who are having their own memorable moments—this time in Japan.

Buckingham Palace shared a series of photos from the couple’s five-day visit to the East Asian country. The lead image shows the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meeting with the Emperor and Empress of Japan. Other snapshots include the couple planting a tree in a ceremonial garden—but the one that really stood out? The two of them attending a sumo wrestling match.