About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward Just Attended a Sumo Match in Japan—Yes, Really

They'll be in Japan until September 22

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 19, 2025
6:53pm
ds pe
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s no surprise to see the royals jetting around the world handling official duties. But what is surprising (and fun to watch) is the variety of activities they get into while abroad. Take Prince William and Kate Middleton getting their hands dirty during a trip to Scotland, for example. Now, it’s Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward who are having their own memorable moments—this time in Japan.

Buckingham Palace shared a series of photos from the couple’s five-day visit to the East Asian country. The lead image shows the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meeting with the Emperor and Empress of Japan. Other snapshots include the couple planting a tree in a ceremonial garden—but the one that really stood out? The two of them attending a sumo wrestling match.

The carousel post gave more details about the visit, stating, “The Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband, Prince Edward, are visiting Japan from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22 to celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the country and the U.K.”

The caption added that the meeting “reaffirmed ties between the households and celebrated the breadth of the relationship between the U.K. and Japan.”

“Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to The Imperial Palace by Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan,” the post continued. “The Duke and Duchess also met with Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.”

PrinceEdwardandDuchessSophie
Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

“In the garden at the Akasaka Residence, Their Royal Highnesses planted an oak sapling grown from a tree planted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the state visit in 1975,” the Palace explained. “The Duke and Duchess watched sumo wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena.”

If this is just the start of their trip, can’t wait to see what else these royals get up to.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Duchess Sophie Follows ‘Rule of Thirds’ on Weekend Outing (& Models the Perfect Fall Uniform)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe